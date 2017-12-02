HuddersfieldTown player ratings vs Everton: Unwanted record set as Terriers suffer another away defeat

Photo: Getty Images/Gareth Copley

Huddersfield Town fell to their fifth successive away defeat, this time against Everton, and once again David Wagner’s men failed to score a goal.

A strong start to the game for The Terriers meant that the game was 0-0 at half-time. Only two minutes after the re-start of play, however, Gylfi Sigurdsson opened the scoring after an excellent Dominic Calvert-Lewin assist played the midfielder through on goal.

Chances were few and far between for Town, but Tom Ince attempted to instantly reply, with his shot being denied by the side netting on this occasion.

England youngster Calvert-Lewin doubled the lead for The Toffees in the 73rd minute, his shot took an unfortunate deflection off Mathias Jørgensen and looped over Jonas Lössl.

Huddersfield’s defence withstood enormous amounts of pressure

Jonas Lössl – 7/10: The Danish goalkeeper made two excellent saves to keep The Terriers in the game early on, and was very unlucky to concede the second goal.

Tommy Smith – 6/10: Town’s captain, as always, looked impressive going forward. But it was once again his defensive frailties which came to the surface, as Sigurdsson managed to wriggle free and break the deadlock.

Mathias Jørgensen – 7/10: It was Zanka’s deflection that caused the second goal, however, it would be unfair to criticise him as it was extremely unlucky. The commanding centre-half made a number of crucial tackles and interceptions.

Christopher Schindler – 7/10: This was a fairly average performance for the German defender, he wasn’t spectacular but at the same time didn’t make any stand-out mistakes.

Scott Malone – 6/10: Much like his opposite full-back, Smith, Malone was adventurous going forward. Aaron Lennon used his pace to take advantage of this getting past and creating plenty of opportunities for his Everton teammates.

Town’s midfield had to work hard

Danny Williams – 8/10: The American midfielder was Huddersfield’s best player on the day and made lots of crucial tackles. Despite Wayne Rooney scoring a hat-trick against West Ham in the week, Williams successfully battled with the ex-England skipper.

Aaron Mooy – 7/10: Midfield engine Mooy offered plenty of attacking input for Huddersfield, he couldn’t, however, create a killer chance for The Terriers to score what would be their first away goal since August.

Chances at a premium for The Terriers’ attackers

Elias Kachunga – 7/10: The attacking winger posed problems for Everton’s makeshift backline and drew constant fouls, giving Huddersfield’s creative players the opportunity to make a chance.

Tom Ince – 6/10: It was Ince who lost the ball in the build-up to Everton’s second and he failed to provide enough chances going forward to make up for his mistake.

Collin Quaner – 5/10: The industrious winger failed to cause any problems for stand-in left-back Cuco Martina and his disappointing first-half led to him replaced by Kasey Palmer at half-time.

Laurent Depoitre 6/10: The Belgian striker continued to chase down and pressurise the Everton defenders, but he often found himself isolated up-front and failed to really test Jordan Pickford.

Substitutes

Kasey Palmer – 6/10: The Chelsea loanee made his return to first-team action by coming on at half-time. The youngster wasn’t his usual creative self, failing to provide his strikers with enough opportunities.

Steve Mounié – 6/10: The record-signing was given more match time by manager Wagner. The Beninese forward couldn’t reverse the scoreline, especially after Everton scored just three minutes after he entered the field.