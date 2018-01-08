Sabiri has had to “work hard” to get his chance for Huddersfield Town

Sabiri in action during the game. Credit: Gareth Copley (Getty Images)

The third round of the FA Cup gave Abdelhamid Sabiri a rare outing as he was one of David Wagner’s starting XI who were victorious over Bolton Wanderers with a 2-1 win

Afterwards, he spoke to the media to discus the game, and how he’s had to work hard to show the manager that he deserves his chance.

Sabiri “very happy” to be in the Fourth Round

When asked how happy he was to progress into the next round: “I’m very happy. It’s very important to come to the next round.”

The 21-year-old thought that the team played well “against a team who were strong.”

The interviewer commented that in the first half it was quite hard to create space or chances because of how compact Bolton were. He then asked the young Moroccan if he agreed:

“It’s very hard to play against them because they are strong and we have to wait and be patient for them to lose their focus, and then create our chances.”

The score remained 0–0 at half time, but the team came out much sharper in the second half at the Macron Stadium: “They opened the gaps and then we had space to create chances and score goals.”

He’s had to “work hard” for his chance

After being recalled to the starting line-up, Sabiri was consistently moving into spaces to try and create chances for his teammates:

“It is always very important to play and to help them team. So I’m very happy that the manager gave me this chance to play.”

When asked how hard he had been working to get this chance, he responded: “Very, very hard.”

“You have to have a lot of patience and stay strong in your head, and work hard.”

When is the Fourth Round?

The only West Yorkshire side left in the competition had Ball No. 10 for the FA Cup Fourth Round Draw which took place from 7pm on Monday evening.

The Terriers drew Birmingham City at home.

The game is scheduled to occur between Friday 26th and Monday 29th January.