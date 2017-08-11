Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2017/18

City have had a good warm-up going into the start of the campaign despite a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United in their opening clash of their pre-season tour of America. However they have stepped up from their finishing their tour with their wins over Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur, before heading to Iceland to take on West Ham United. The first all Premier League clash in the country belonged to the Manchester club, with goals from Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Agüero and Raheem Sterling giving them a comfortable 3-0 victory and they will be hopeful to take that form into the start of the league campaign.

Pep Guardiola will have been disappointed with his first season in England as it was his first season without a piece of silverware for the first time in his managerial career, and the Catalan has looked to rectify by breaking the bank with the likes of Bernardo Silva, Ederson, Kyle Walker, Danilo and Benjamin Mendy joining the cause thus far.

The trip to the coast will be start to what is expected to be a season of pressure for Manchester City, as they head to the AMEX Stadium with many of people expecting the Citizens to begin their title charge tonight.

After a slow start in the transfer market, the Seagulls have shown some financial strength in recent weeks, bringing in Davy Propper and then Jose Izquierdo, both for club record fee's.

It's a big day for Brighton after they were promoted from the Championship last season, impressive throughout and finishing in second after being pipped to the title by Newcastle United. That won't matter too much, as they now have Premier League football to enjoy.

We saw Arsenal overcome Leicester City 4-3 in an absolute thriller to open the season at the Emirates Stadium last night, then there's a whole host of action on Saturday before this game closes out the day. We'll have all the full-time scores from the 3PM kick-off's a little later.

Good evening and welcome to Brighton and Hove Albion's first taste of Premier League football, as their 2017/18 season gets underway against a team that are many's favourite for the title, Manchester City. I'm Olivr Emmerson and I'll be taking you through the evening's events, with kick-off set for 5:30 PM here in the UK. Until then though, strap yourself in as we build up to the game.