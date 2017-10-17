Pep Guardiola expects adaptation as City prepare for Napoli

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: Pep Guardiola reacts during the press conference on October 16, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Victoria Haydn/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Manager Pep Guardiola and midfielder Raheem Sterling meet with the assembled press on Monday afternoon at City Football Academy. Manchester City host Italian side Napoli Tuesday night at the Etihad in the Champions League.

Leaders Duel

Both Napoli and Manchester City lead their respective leagues at the moment, with City in front of Manchester United in the Premier League and Napoli tied at the top of Serie A with Inter Milan, who they face next weekend.

Pep expects a difficult match on Tuesday, with the visitors having won all eight matches this year so far.

“Napoli do many things, and all the things they do they do perfect," Guardiola said. "They are not a team that will wait, they will push forward and can build from the middle, or outside.”

Despite thrashing Stoke City by five goals in their last match, Pep and City know that they have to regroup and refocus against a completely different style of football.

"We have to adapt for Napoli, they have a different playing style than what we see in the Premier League.

I’m pretty sure it will be fascinating, hopefully our fans can come to help us," Pep added.

Return of El Kun?

While Sergio Aguero did make the bench for City's match against Stoke on Saturday, the Argentine striker did not get any minutes despite his sides' early and comprehensive romp of the Potters.

Pep Guardiola says that Kun's fitness levels have been improving, and that there is hope for the club's star striker.

“Day by day he is much better, yesterday he made an amazing training session," the Spanish gaffer said.

“The day before Stoke was good but not perfect, [but] yesterday was really good.”

Kevin's Amazing

The continued prominence and performances by Kevin De Bruyne have brought many to ask the question of how great of a player the Belgium international player become.

For City's manager, it seems Kevin is already one of Europe's best.

Guardiola sad: "Kevin De Bruyne is the best player in Europe bar one."

That one player, if not already obvious, is FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 1: Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City greets Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona following the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City FC and FC Barcelona at Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

"I don't want to put the pressure on Kevin. He is an amazing player, a humble guy, all his teammates love him. He wants to play every game and fight until the end.

"It would be a dream for me, I would love all the players, not just Kevin, to achieve the level of Messi," Guardiola said.

In It For The Long Haul

When asked about his potential rumored move to Arsenal at the end of the summer transfer window, Raheem Sterling seemed to not be worried at all about being sold by his manager.

"I didn't think about it for one minute," the City midfielder said.

"I didn't need to speak with him [Pep] because I'd already spoken with him," Sterling said.

"I woke up one day with England, heard it and didn't believe it. He's an honest guy and I didn't need to worry about it."





