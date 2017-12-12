Swansea City vs Manchester City Preview: Citizens look to continue unbeaten league record

Above: Leroy Fer battling with Gabriel Jesus during the 2-1 defeat to Manchester City back in February | Photo: Getty Images/Manchester City FC

Manchester City will be keen to continue their seemingly clean run towards the Premier League title and secure their 15th consecutive league victory when they visit Swansea City on Wednesday.

Swans in desperate need of points

It has been far from a stellar start to the campaign for The Swans, and with the heat ever increasing on the Paul Clement's position in Wales he will be desperate to try and better their situation as other results have furthered their sticky situation.

Swansea headed into the last weekend having only picked up two victories thus far which left them in the relegation battle, but gave themselves some hope last week as they hosted fellow strugglers West Bromwich Albion.

There was only one goal in it with Wilfried Bony's strike giving them a narrow win and also bringing them to just one point from safety.

But a crucial win for Crystal Palace against Watford on Tuesday night saw them fall into 20th position, and considering City's excellent record this season, Clement's side face a huge challenge to climb off the bottom rung of the ladder.

City looking to break another record

Swansea fans can't be blamed for lacking optimism with Pep Guardiola's side coming to town, and The Citizens will be looking to leave another side in their wake of their seemingly unstoppable path to the title.

City have been another level on all fronts in the campaign thus far but it is the league where they have shone, as they currently boast an 11-point gap at the top of the table and have yet to lose.

They did however taste defeat for the first time this season before last Sunday's clash at Old Trafford with a European loss to Shakhtar Donetsk, but their 2-1 win at The Theatre of Dreams saw people all but crown them champions.

Sunday's win broke a record the most consecutive wins in a single season but victory on Wednesday could see them break Arsenal's longest-winning streak record set in 2002, and with their form in contrast to Swansea's, City doing just that seems likely.

Team news

A possible blow for Clement's side is the suspected absence of Wayne Routledge, with the winger having rarely been involved this season and Saturday's win only his second start. It is from that game he has complained about muscle tightness.

Federico Fernández also returns to contention for a place in Clement's starting XI, with the Argentine having missed the last four matches following the death of his father.

A big blow for Guardiola's men will be the absence of captain and centre-back Vincent Kompany who has picked up another injury. The Belgian was withdrawn from Sunday's win at half-time with a muscular injury and Guardiola has since confirmed his absence from the trip to the Liberty Stadium.

His injury only grows concern for the options in Guardiola's defence, with John Stones (hamstring) and Benjamin Mendy (knee) also on the sidelines.