Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score Commentary in Premier League 2017

City's injury problems also lie at the back with Vincent Kompany a doubt, whilst Benjamin Mendy and John Stones remain out. Fabian Delph has been doing well in an unfamiliar left-back role lately but could be tested by the returning Erik Lamela.

Tottenham's challenge will be made harder by the absence of two key men in the shape of Toby Alderweireld and Victor Wanyama, offering City's mouth-watering even more chance of increasing their exceptional goal tally.

Spurs may take some comfort from City's recent home performances, despite their victories. Guardiola's men were frustrated by both Southampton and West Ham United in recent weeks, requiring late winners on each occasion to take all three points in a final score of 2-1. If Spurs can take a lead today, perhaps they'll have the quality to see the game out in a way that others haven't.

Harry Kane could play a key role today. The England striker already has 12 league goals this season, more than anyone in the Premier League bar Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah. He's got previous for scoring against City and he'll be bidding to add to his tally today, albeit facing a tough task against a team that have conceded just 11 goals so far in the league.

Spurs come into the game off the back of three successive wins, all coming at home. That would indicate that they're in good form, but their away form recently has been nothing of awful. No wins in four league away games, they've certainly got the quality to beat City today but mental fragility after this run of disappointing away-games could come into play.

Tottenham did well at the Etihad last season too though, coming from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 in a game where winger Son Heung-Min was excellent. That means that Mauricio Pochettino is one of few managers to remain unbeaten against Pep Guardiola since the Spaniard took charge in Manchester. Will that record stay in tact today?

Hope for Spurs comes in the fact that they were the first team to beat City in the league last season, with Pep Guardiola's men on a six game winning run at that point in time. That came at White Hart Lane though, Dele Alli scoring to follow up Alexsander Kolarov's own goal as Spurs ran out 2-0 winners.

The Citizens have won their last 15 top-flight games, a feat that's never been achieved in English football history before. They've won 16 of their 17 league games this season, drawing the other and thus remain unbeaten with an eleven point lead over second placed Manchester United.

There is a reason that all eyes are on this game and it's partly that people are desperate to see whether Manchester City's record breaking winning run can be brought to an end.

Good evening everyone and welcome to our live coverage of Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur, as we take you through the clash with minute-by-minute commentary. I'm Harry Harris and I'll be with you this evening for what many are dubbing the 'game of the weekend' in the Premier League, whilst Charlie Malam and Josef Leizerowitz are at the Etihad for us. Let's hope for a game that lives up to the hype!