Romelu Lukaku insists Paul Pogba always dreamed of Manchester United return

Paul Pogba in action against Zorya Luhansk on Thursday (Getty Images: Michael Regen)

On August 8th 2016, Paul Pogba returned to Manchester United for a world-record fee of £89 million after spending four years in Turin playing for Juventus. Close friend and Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed that it was all he ever wanted during his spell away from England.

Lukaku with Pogba as transfer went through

Both men were spending a holiday in Los Angeles together at the time the deal went through and the Belgian told Sport/Foot magazine that he'd "never seen Paul look so happy" when it was all official and the saga had finally ended. Lukaku also shut down rumours about the Frenchman getting persuaded because of the money by stating "it was a relief, a real happiness for him" when they were sat by a pool outside their LA holiday home.

Pogba enjoying solid start to United career

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a solid start to his second chance at United, playing 19 games, averaging 85% pass accuracy and winning more than half of his duels. The talented midfielder would be leaps and bounds ahead of his fellow Premier League playmakers in the assist standings if as many chances weren't missed by teammates including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but he's still created the most chances out of every player in Europe's top five leagues so far this season (37).

Despite showing signs off ill discipline and poor positioning at times, with Michael Carrick in the side to give stability and freedom to move, Pogba is at his best and you can see the confidence flowing through him as he glides past players with ease. The big Frenchman seems undroppable at the moment and has only missed games due to suspension or low-profile opposition this season and at just 23 he has a huge future ahead of him in the Manchester United spine.