Mourinho has changed, for the better, reveals Mata

(Picture source: Clive Mason / Getty Images)

Juan Mata has revealed that he believes that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has changed since becoming the boss at Old Trafford and is pleased with his side's fantastic winning run.

United made a slow start under Mourinho but not now after nine wins in all competitions, including their 2-0 win against Hull City on Tuesday evening with the goals being score by Mata and Marouane Fellaini.

Mourinho has changed for the good at United, says Mata

Mata played under Mourinho at Chelsea but he feels that their is a difference in the environment at Old Trafford and believes every single player in the squad's confidence will rise and feels that this is his best time at United since joining three years ago.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Mata said that Mourinho has "changed" at United as "it is a different environment, a different club and squad" which is on the rise with good management.

Mata added that United is a club that has "always known that they play one kind of football" which has been lacking since Sir Alex Ferguson left which is "attacking and creating chances" which under Mourinho we are now "doing and he is happy" with how things are now going.

The midfielder went on to say that Mourinho "is the same person, with almost the same staff" that he had at Chelsea with the only thing changing is the "environment" that he is coaching in. Now that the team is on a good run with nine wins in a row, Mata said that this "is the best I have known at Manchester United" and he hopes that it will continue for a long time to come with trophies.

Mata has become such an important player under Mourinho

Mata has become a very important player for Mourinho at United which many people didn't expect at the start of the season as many thought that both of them didn't get on but that has quickly been banished.

Now the main thing for the team will be to try and extend the winning run to 10 games this weekend when United host Liverpool at Old Trafford knowing that if they win, then they will move to within two points of their arch rivals in the table.