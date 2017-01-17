Manchester United extend Antonio Valencia's contract

(Source: Laurence Griffiths / Getty)

Manchester United have announced today that a clause has been triggered in the contract of Antonio Valencia, extending the Ecuadorian's stay at the club until June 2018.

Good times seem to have returned to the club, with the team in excellent form on the pitch, the club is taking necessary steps to secure the futures of prominent first team players like Valencia, with Marouane Fellaini also extending his contract with the club just last week.

Valencia's consistency this season is remarkable

Valencia arrived at the club in the summer of 2009 under Sir Alex Ferguson, who signed the exciting winger from Wigan Athletic, having signed on to replace none other than the great Cristiano Ronaldo, who had left the club for Real Madrid around the same time.

Since then, Valencia has gone on to make 271 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 21 goals in the process, and has won six trophies with the club during his stay at Old Trafford, the latest one being the FA Cup triumph under former manager Louis Van Gaal.

Valencia's most successful campaign during his stay at the club has been the 2011/12 season where was voted the Fans’ and Players’ Player of the Year, while also winning the club’s Goal of the Season prize.

Valencia proving his worth to Mourinho

For the past two seasons, Valencia has been shifted to play a more defensive role in the right-back position, he has never complained about the position switch and has delivered consistently for the club whenever called upon.

This season however, Valencia has further improved himself as a defender and an attacker and has slowly started to establish himself as one of the best right-backs around in the world, with Mourinho's faith backing the Ecuadorian's performances this season for the club.

Valencia has started 23 games in all competitions for the Red Devils and has never given less than 100% for the team, his contributions off the right hand side are invaluable in both attacking as well as defending, both of which, the former Wigan man has become excellent at.

His performances were recognised by the fans as he was voted the November player of the month by the United faithful. Now in his eighth season at the club, United fans will be hoping to see more of Valencia in the coming years.