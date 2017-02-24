Ronaldinho urges Wayne Rooney to reject Chinese Super League

Rooney in action for Manchester United | Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney has been urged to reject any moves from the Chinese Super League by Barcelona legend Ronaldinho.

There has been interest shown in the forward by several clubs, but Rooney announced that he would be staying at Old Trafford for the near future.

United and England’s record goalscorer hasn’t played much this season under Jose Mourinho, and it looks like he may well be exiting the club in the summer still.

Rooney should continue at the top

Brazilian legend Ronaldinho feels that the forward has plenty left to offer and should consider playing in a league that will still be competitive.

“If his time at Manchester United is up, then it is up,” he told MailOnline. “But he will still be an important player for many of the top clubs in England, Italy, Spain, Germany or France.

“Over the last 10 years, he is one of the players I have respected the most, he has exceptional ability and I want to see him play in a league that will still test him.”

Players like Zlatan Ibrahimović and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have made it hard for Rooney to be considered, with the pair especially making a big impact this season.

Forward might regret move away

The 31-year-old has slipped down the pecking order at the club, but Ronaldinho still believes that Rooney has a lot to offer at international level.

The Brazilian legend suggested that Rooney should try and stay at the top level for as long as possible, while considering his “international career”.

He added: “He is still a very important player for England and the reality is that if you are not playing in one of the top leagues, it does become a lot harder for the national coach to choose you.

“There have been players that have stopped playing at the top level before, perhaps they should have and have ended up regretting it.”