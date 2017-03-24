People expecting wrong thing from Pogba, says Vidic

Pogba in action against FC Rostov last week | Photo: Stu Forster

Former Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic has claimed that some people are expecting the wrong thing from midfielder Paul Pogba, per the Beyond the Pitch podcast.

Pogba has been a key figure for Jose Mourinho’s team this season after his £89m summer transfer from Juventus but amid a lack of goals and consistency, as well as some disappointing performances against top opponents, the talented France international has been criticised in some quarters.

Vidic has Pogba faith

But Vidic – who was one of United’s first choice defenders during Pogba’s first spell at Old Trafford from 2009-2011 – believes that the talented midfielder’s price tag has swayed expectations somewhat in his first campaign back in the Premier League.

The Serbian suggested that “the problem is the market is crazy at the moment - to buy the player you need you have to pay to crazy money”, adding that Pogba’s ability is “not to score 25 goals a season.”

Vidic described his French counterpart as a “great player”, and even conceded that Pogba could score a higher number of goals if he adapts his style, saying “he can change his game and can become a player that scores 20, 25 goals.”

However, according to Vidic, now retired at the age of 35 after leaving United for Inter Milan in 2014, said that Pogba’s style is more associated with “creating situations all over the field and score maybe 10 goals, 15 goals.”

Frenchman will be better next term

The once unstoppable defender feels sure that Pogba, who he admits “has done some good stuff this season”, will be “even better” in the next campaign.

Describing the 24-year-old’s performance this term, Vidic added that “he didn't give his best but he played 40 matches which is important as well; his presence on the pitch.”

He added, “I think it's difficult when people see Pogba and expect him to do something which is not his game.” Vidic explained, “As a midfield player, you need someone who is powerful, tall and a presence in the middle of the park.”

Pogba has seven goals and five assists to his name in all competitions for the Red Devils this season.