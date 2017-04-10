Leicester City U23 0-0 Man Utd U23: A forgettable game in Premier League 2

With both sides playing for the first time in a month, Manchester United's under-23s couldn't take anything away from Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Monday evening.

Nicky Butt was left with only a few options as his United side looked to move away from any threat of relegation from Premier League 2 with a win in the Midlands, the Reds currently have an under-19 squad competing at the Dallas Cup in Texas. Regular under-23 starters like Regan Poole, Ethan Hamilton, Callum Gribbin and Matthew Olosunde are all away in the US.

United without many key players

It showed, too, with United's lack of games in the last month and a team who have rarely played together and with an average age of just 18.9 taking some time to settle into the game. They did do so eventually, taking control of possession and looking the slicker side. Little mistakes were evident, though, with even the experienced Cameron Borthwick-Jackson playing sloppy passes at times.

Charlie Scott had the Reds' first chance of the game, skying a powerful shot over the crossbar after captain Axel Tuanzebe had poked it out of the area to the 19-year-old. Despite Borthwick-Jackson giving the ball away a couple of times, his defensive work proved vital, with an early clean tackle on Josh Gordon before a calm pass back to Dean Henderson who, as usual, dealt with it with composure.

A cruyff turn from Indy Boonen created space for himself, but he was marshalled out for a goalkick by Leicester captain Elliot Moore. There were under-23 debuts for United for both Boonen and Kanye Diedrick-Roberts. The former looked more comfortable, having been a regular for the under-18s this year, and impressive at that level. Diedrick-Roberts has spent some time on loan at AFC Bournemouth's youth sides, and struggled as the lone striker up front against a tall Leicester defence. He did force a good save from Daniel Iversen after a reverse pass from Josh Harrop fed him through.

Both sides resorted to long-range drives

Most chances for both sides weren't clear-cut, with players having to try the spectacular or simply blasting over the crossbar from long-range as both Harrop and Bartosz Kapustka did on many occasions. An overhead kick from Gordon was easily saved by Henderson, who was kept busy with fairly comfortable saves, Raul Uche Rubio capitalising on an error from Borthwick-Jackson and forcing a save out of the 20-year-old.

With an already weakened squad, United were unfortunate with two injuries on the night, Indy Boonen had been forced off after 30 minutes, replaced by Italian defender Luca Ercolani for his debut while Matty Willock had to come off with a hamstring tweak just after half-time. It looked bad for Scott McTominay as he was taken out by a two-footed challenge from 34-year-old Dean Hammond, a physical presence throughout the game, but it was just a booking for the Leicester man and McTominay recovered.

Neither side attacked with great fluency at all. The one time United did show such a quality, Faustin Makela's shot was deflected wide by his teammate McTominay after a good driving run from Harrop.

Crisp passing was the key for both sides to improve on, both lacking the accuracy to break with real speed, instead having to hold their runs ever so slightly to wait for the ball to come to them.

Kaputska tried to make his influence obvious in the latter minutes, spending two powerful drives well over the crossbar. Charlie Scott had an effort go slightly closer, half-volleying from 20 yards.

Both sides showed similar weaknesses with a lack of movement and fluency, a number of errors in possession. However, both defences were resolute and seemingly, were pleased to accept a draw, neither going all out for the win in the final 15 minutes. It's tight at the bottom of Premier League 2 with United fearing relegation. Next up for the Reds is Tottenham at Old Trafford. There are two games remaining, and United are four points off the bottom of the table, they'll hope that'll be enough to keep them up for next season.

Leicester, meanwhile, are three points behind United but have a game in hand.