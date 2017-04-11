Inter Milan forced to sell United transfer targets due to FFP

Ivan Perišić and Marcelo Brozović during Inter Milan training (Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

According to a report, Inter Milan are ready to sell some of their players due to UEFA Financial Fair Play (FFP), and some of these players that could be sold are Manchester United targets. In the report, it is likely that the Croatian duo of Ivan Perišić and Marcelo Brozović who would see themselves out the door at the San Siro.

Brozović is the player that is being looked at by the Red Devils. The 24-year-old has played at Inter since 2015 after moving from Dinamo Zagreb. The midfielder is usually deployed as a central box-to-box midfielder but can be deployed anywhere.

Inter in trouble

With Inter making big plans on potential summer investments, the team is forced to sell in order to limit the Financial Fair Play damage. Inter are hoping to sell off Brozović first but if they do not get a decent coupe from him, they will be open to selling Perišić.

At the moment, it remains to be seen at the price it will take United to get Brozović. However, if they are looking into getting Perišić as well, the cost that the Suning Sports Group would be willing to sell him is around 50-55 million pounds.

How Brozović could fit into the team

With Brozović playing the role as a central midfielder most likely, he would play in the center midfield pairing in front of the four-man back line. Jose Mourinho has played a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-1-4-1 for the most part of the season, barring some tactical moves, meaning that Brozović is most likely going to play next to Paul Pogba or right in front of the defense.

As a box-to-box midfielder, the Croat would allow the French midfielder to get more forward, which is something that Pogba loves to do. If Mourinho does plan on keeping Ander Herrera or Michael Carrick in his starting lineups next year, Brozović can also play out wide in either the left or right midfield roles.