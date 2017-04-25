Herrera shares disappointment as Rojo injury comes in Man Utd career's "best moment"

Above: Marcos Rojo and Ander Herrera after the 3-2 EFL Cup victory over Southampton | Photo: Getty Images/Catherine Ivill - AMA

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has stated his disappointment at the latest injury to defender Marcos Rojo, with the Spaniard stating that the Argentine was in the "best moment of his career".

One of the best

Rojo has come into his fair share of scrutiny since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon in 2014, but the 27-year-old has come on leaps and bounds in the past weeks and months under José Mourinho.

Howeve,r the Argentine's season came to an end last Thursday after he was taken off just before the break in the eventual 2-1 win over Anderlecht. He was later joined by striker Zlatan Ibrahimović on the sidelines and it was later announced that both suffered significant knee injuries.

Herrera returned to the starting XI in Sunday's 2-0 win over Burnley, and he later admitted his disappointment over the injury that the World Cup finalist suffered.

"He was in the best moment of his career," Herrera admitted to manutd.com. "Really focused. For me, at the moment, he is one of the best centre-backs in the world."

"It is very difficult to beat him," the midfielder stressed. "Every duel he won, every tackle he won."

"He has to know that he can be back as good as he was," the 27-year-old added. "He is my friend and I will try to be very, very close to him to support him and help him."

Take the knife out of my back

United's season are still going strong as they enter the final stage of the season, with the Red Devils looking to keep their Champions League ambitions alive in both the league and Europa League.

Thursday night will arguably be the biggest of game of the season as they take on Manchester City, one point separates the two ahead of kick-off and thought Herrera stated that the game was important he stressed United can't forget about the semi-final tie with Celta Vigo the following week.

"We also have the Europa League which is a competition that makes me very excited," he said. "I lost the final three or four years ago and I want to take that knife from my back."

"So hopefully we can fight for that title as well but I know Celta Vigo are very good," Herrera concluded. "They are a very difficult team."