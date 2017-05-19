Ander Herrera wins Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award

Above: Ander Herrera celebrating his goal in the 2-0 win over Chelsea | Photo: Getty Images/John Peters

Ander Herrera has capped an excellent campaign for Manchester United, as the Spaniard was awarded the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award in the club's end of season awards ceremony.

Special award to receive

All the stars were out on Thursday night as the United players arrived at Old Trafford for their end of season ceremony, and it was Herrera who took the top prize as the fans voted him ahead of Antonio Valencia in second and Zlatan Ibrahimović coming third.

It has capped off what has been arguably the Spaniard's best season since his move from Athletic Bilbao, with the standout performance been in the 2-0 victory over eventual Premier League winners Chelsea.

Valencia, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Axel Tuanzebe were the other big winners on the night, claiming the; Player's Player of the season, Goal of the season and Reserve Team player of the season respectively.

"It’s very special for me to win this award because when you see the list of winners," Herrera told manutd.com. "You realise how important it is."

"I feel it [the fans’ affection] and I’m very thankful," the Spaniard stated. "But I think a Manchester United player can never stop."

"We have to keep giving them the affection back because you can see we don’t always perform at our best," Herrera added. "Yet they are always behind us."

Snubbed by his international team

After his recognition many will have expected Herrera to be one of the first names on Julen Lopetegui's list for the upcoming Spain matches against Colombia and Macedonia, but Herrera along with Chelsea's Cesc Fàbregas have been snubbed.

Herrera was part of the last squad back in March but has been looked on this occasion, with the likes of César Azpilicueta, Pedro and Diego Costa have been included for the upcoming internationals.

There are many players that merit to be in the squad, as is the case for [Real Madrid's Lucas] Vazquez and Ander Herrera," Lopetegui told his press conference. "Cesc also deserves it after a brilliant end to the season but we had to make decisions."