Mourinho admits debut season with Manchester United has been "most difficult" in his managerial career

Above: José Mourinho with the Europa League trophy after the 2-0 win over Ajax | Photo: Getty Images/Steve Bardens - UEFA

Manager José Mourinho has admitted that his debut season with Manchester United has been the "most difficult" season of his 20-year managerial career, after the Red Devils secured the Europa League title after their 2-0 win over Ajax.

A difficult, but great season

Nobody expected to be easy when Mourinho first made the move to Old Trafford last summer in the wake of the sacking of former manager Louis van Gaal, but despite having some difficulties throughout the campaign with lack of form and a host of injuries United have come out in a blaze of glory.

The Red Devils have managed to obtain three trophies in the campaign having already secured the Community Shield and EFL Cup ahead of Wednesday's final in Stockholm,they completed their treble with goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mourinho post-match talked about a difficult, but great opening campaign.

"Three trophies in one season and the Champions League,” he said after the match.“I am very happy in my most difficult season as a manager."

"It is the end of a very difficult season," the coach admitted. "But a very very good season.”

Best way to get into the Champions League

Wednesday's final took on heightened importance with Monday's terrorist attack at Manchester's MEN Arena which killed 22 people and injured countless others, but on the pitch it was United's only remaining option of getting into next season's Champions League group stages.

The Red Devils' Premier League form especially at Old Trafford this season was what eventually saw them miss out a finish in the top four, but Mourinho stated that their Europa League win was the best way to get into Europe's elite competition next season.

“We preferred to reach the Champions League this way than finish fourth, third or second," he stated. "We got the objective, we are back in the Champions League by winning a title, an important title."

"The club now has every title in world football," the 54-year-old proudly claimed. "We fought hard for this since the beginning."

"We always thought that we could win the Europa League," Mourinho concluded. "And we are very happy."