Lukaku's Premier League experience was key in signing, admits Jose Mourinho

(Picture source: Shaun Clark / Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho admitted that Romelu Lukaku's Premier League experience played a key part in the striker signing for Manchester United this summer.

Lukaku joined United this week from Everton in a deal that could reach up to £90 million if certain add on's are met, despite reports all summer saying the Belgian was going to join Chelsea.

Lukaku has come to United at the right time in his career, claims Mourinho

Lukaku didn't join the Blues though and Mourinho revealed that Lukaku's history of scoring many goals in the Premier League makes him the perfect addition for his United team.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference before his side's opening tour game against LA Galaxy, Mourinho revealed that Lukaku was "difficult to get" as he is from the "Premier League" as many Premier League teams don't want to sell good strikers.

Mourinho went on to say that Lukaku has now "come to a club with different responsibilities in the right moment of his career" as he is just starting to come into the prime of his career and also he will "go into the Champions League" which is the competition that every player wants to play in.

Mourinho added that Lukaku has "years of experience in the Premier League" which makes him a good buy but "Romelu is not a player that participates a lot in build-up play" as he is normally a players that likes to "play in the last third" which makes him a difficult player to play against.

Mourinho reveals how close a relationship he has with Lukaku

One thing that many people criticised Mourinho for is the fact they felt that him and Lukaku didn't get on at all at Chelsea but the Portuguese manager revealed that was not the case and in fact they have a very good relationship.

Mourinho said that it was "quite a great experience" working with Lukaku before as "our relationship was always very close" which makes things easier this time round as they feel they have unfinished business together.