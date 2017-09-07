Pogba thanks Man United fans for backing as Frenchman's name sells more shirts than any other Premier League player

Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Paul Pogba has thanked Manchester United fans for their backing after it was revealed shirts with the Frenchman's sold more than any other player in the Premier League.

The midfielder has had a superb start to the season, and as a massive personality off the pitch, it's little surprise he's the Premier League's most popular player.

Pogba proud to be league's most popular player

He told the club's official website that the news "obviously makes me happy and makes me feel very proud."

"It is something everyone wants to do, when you see the fans get behind you, it's what all the players need."

Pogba: We must repay fans' faith

Man United fans were delighted to welcome back Pogba to the club last summer. Having been signed as a teenager, he left for Juventus on a free only to return as the world's most expensive player.

'Pogba's coming home' was the chant when United fans discovered the news of his return. The excitement over a player who rarely fails to entertain, even when the goals and assists aren't always coming off, hasn't diminished.

Pogba said he and his teammates "have to respond on the pitch and keep giving them [the fans] this happiness back."

The 24-year-old has started the season like Man Utd have, dismissing opponents with ease. Two goals in three games means he's already on track to smash last season's tally.

It's his non-goalscoring contribution, though, that's most important. And his performances earned him Man Utd's August Player of the Month award, voted for by fans.

United return to action on Saturday

The Reds are back in action, following the international break, against Stoke City on Saturday, traveling to the Britannia for the late 5:30PM kick-off.