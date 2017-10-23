Swansea City 0-2 Manchester United: Lingard magic lands United in the last-eight

Above: Leroy Fer in action during the 4-0 defeat to Manchester United back in August | Photo: Getty Images/ Athena Pictures

21:41 - Thank you everyone for joining me for this Carabao Cup clash, I have been Danial Kennedy and until next time have a great evening.

21:40 - It wasn't a stellar performance but United got the job done either side of the break with two excellent efforts from the Englishman putting the holders into the last eight.

21:39 - UNITED ARE INTO THE LAST EIGHT. It has been the Lingard show as his wo goals made the difference.

FT - Swansea 0-2 Manchester United.

93' - Late chance for Swansea as corner comes into Fer at back post and he somehow manages to keep it out with a point-blank save.

90' - Three minutes added time at the Liberty Stadium.

87' - Corner from United comes into Matic who has time on the ball to set himself up, but the Serbian's effort is blocked.

86' - End of Martial's night as Shaw comes on for the Frenchman.

84' - Does seem United are very comfortable with the score having not really gone for it since the introduction of Lukaku, with Shaw getting prepared to come on.

81' - Lingard goes for the hat-trick, but though it is a well-struck effort it is straight into the arms of Nordfeldt.

78' - Mawson goes for the spectacular at the back post but blown up for a foul. Still 2-0 to United.

75' - Dangerous free-kick for Swansea as Tuanzebe picks up a yellow for his troubles. But Ayew's effort is straight into the arms of Romero.

74' - Abraham looks to make an instant impact as he curls an effort towards the top corner and Romero saves well.

71' - Last change of the night for Swansea as McBurnie is replaced by Abraham as Swansea look for an avenue back into the clash.

69' - Chance for United from the corner as McTominay's header is saved and Tuanzebe is there in close-range but manages to put it over

66' - It is Rashford and Herrera who have come off in place of Lukaku and Matic while Mesa comes off for Fer.

62' - Looks to be a double substitution for United with Lukaku and Matic getting prepared.

59' - Seems wrapped up for United, Tuanzebe spreads it across for Darmain to cross into the area and Lingard produces an exceptional header from the edge of the area and into the bottom corner. 2-0 UNITED.

59' - GOAL Swansea 0-2 Manchester United.

57' - Brilliant from United as Rashford puts in an excellent ball right into the dangerzone but it is only Martial who is looking to get onto the end of it.

56' - Clucas also joins the referee's book.

54' - Flow has not been the same as the first period for either side with a real chance yet to arise. Still 1-0 United.

47' - Slight concern for Martial who looked to have landed on the boot of Rangel and is back on.

45' - United will restart us here at the Liberty Stadium.

20:48 - Both sides back on the pitch with the second-half about to get underway !

20:35 - (Below) Jesse Lingard celebrating his goal which is the difference between Swansea and Manchester United at the break.

20:34 - Second-half coverage will be following very shortly.

20:32 - HT in Wales and it is United who are on top, it hasn't been a half to write home about but it was Lingard's excellent strike that was the highlight. Swansea began to emerge as the half went on but it Mourinho's side who lead.

HT - Swansea City 0-1 Manchester United.

45' - Just the minute added on.

43' - Clucas has a decent opportunity for Clement's side as he looks to curl one into the corner, Romero looked to have it covered and it was just inches wide of the mark.

42' - McTominay sees his chance for his first senior goal as he runs towards the edge of the area to get on the pull-back but it is high, wide and handsome from the youngster.

41' - Also been a booking as Angel Rangel has picked up the first yellow of the night with a foul on Martial.

40' - Five minutes to play in the half.

38' - Swansea forced into a early substitution, with Naughton coming on in place of Olssson who looked to have pulled up.

35' - Ten minutes until the break and it is United that find themselves ahead, Swansea have began to come into the game as the half goes on but it is Lingard that remains the difference.

33' - Half-chance for Lingard as Martial plays a great pass into him, but lashes into the side-netting.

30' - Some calls for a penalty as Tuanzebe has his hands all over Routledge who still manages to get his cross which is put behind. Dangerous period from The Swans.

29' - CLOSE FOR SWANSEA. Dangerous ball in from the left is looking to be headed behind by Blind, but heads against McBurnie and it goes just behind.

28' - Butts of seats as Herrera plays a great through ball looking to send Rashford away but flag is quickly raised for offside.

25' - Dangerous free-kick from Rashford. Hits it low but it is poor as it is instantaneously cleared.

21'- United take the lead in some style, ball fizzed to Rashford who provides just the faintest flick into the path of Lingard who coolly slots into the far corner. 1-0 United.

21' - GOAL Swansea 0-1 Manchester United

10' - Ten minutes gone and after a bright start from Mourinho's men it has quietened down slightly as United play the slow build-up.

5' - United starting brightly as Lingard takes one from distance which has to be tipped over. Blind's subsequent corner came to nothing.

1' - Half a chance for United as Smalling rises highest to Rashford's corner but he heads wide.

1' - It is home side that kick us off here.

19:42 - Both sides in the tunnel, kick-off is moments away !

19:34 - (Below) Both sides have arrived at the Liberty Stadium. Ten minutes until kick-off.

19:29 - Same story for The Swans with Alfie Mawson, Martin Olsson and Jordan Ayew the only ones remaining from the defeat to Leicester City.

19:27 - Only four players remain for united after the 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield on Saturday, with the likes of Axel Tuanzebe and Scott McTominay getting starts.

18:50 - Manchester United starting XI: Romero, Darmian, Lindelof, Smalling, Blind, Tuanzebe, Herrera, Lingard, McTominay, Martial, Rashford

18:49 - Swansea City starting XI: Nordfeldt, Rangel, van der Hoorn, Mawson, Olsson, Ki, Mesa, Clucas, Routledge, Ayew, McBurnie

18:45 - Team news will follow very shortly.

18:45 - Hello everyone I am Danial Kennedy and welcome to VAVEL UK's coverage of the Carabao Cup clash between Swansea City and Manchester United. Kick-off is set for 7:45pm so stick to VAVEL for the latest coverage and news.

For the home side the big omission will the absence of midfielder Leroy Fer who is missing from suspension, their will also be the absence of young loanee Renato Sanches who joins Kyle Bartley and Wilfried Bony on the treatment table.

A big boost could be return of defender Eric Bailly, with the Ivorian picking up an injury during the recent international break but Mourinho confirmed ahead of Saturday's defeat that he could be back in contention for this clash. Some will say it hasn't come quick enough with Lindelöf seriously hindering his chances of a start, the Swede replaced Phil Jones early on Saturday which leaves some concern considering the Englishman had only just returned from injury which could see youngster Axel Tuanzebe get a rare chance.

Last season's EFL Cup was the first major trophy of the Mourinho tenure and will be looking to retain that once again in it's Carabao capacity, they started well with a simple 4-1 demolition of Burton Albion but will be well aware that their trip to the Liberty Stadium will be a much sterner test.

It was a lackluster performance from Mourinho's men as two major errors from Juan Mata and Victor Lindelöf gifted goals to Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre, Marcus Rashford got one back but it wasn't enough to prevent United's unbeaten run coming to an end against David Wagner's side.

Mourinho's side have been gunning at the top of the Premier League table with bitter rivals Manchester City, but were dealt an early blow into their title contest as they made the small trip to the John Smith's Stadium.

It has been an excellent start to the season for the Carabao Cup holders, however they head to Wales on the end of their first defeat of the campaign and will be desperate to return to winning ways.

Swansea started well with a resounding 4-1 victory over MK Dons which was followed up by another 2-0 win over Reading in the last round, but know that they will have to be at their best to reach the last-eight.

However an own goal from Federico Fernández and another from Shinji Okazaki cancelled out Alfie Mawson's consolation for The Foxes to edge out a 2-1 win, but the one positive that Clement will take is their form in the Carabao Cup.

It has been a so-so start to the Premier League campaign for The Swans who currently sit in 15th but more worryingly a point outside the relegation spots, however they will have seen Saturday's clash with managerless Leicester City as a perfect way to continue their winning ways from the victory over Huddersfield Town.

Swansea City will be looking to use the clash with The Red Devils as a way to return to winning ways, but Paul Clement will know that he will face a tough test against José Mourinho's men.

