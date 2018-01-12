Manchester United attempt to hijack City's deal for Arsenal's Alexis Sánchez with reported £25million bid

Above: Alexis Sánchez in action during Wednesday's 0-0 draw with Chelsea | Photo: Getty Images/Catherine Ivill

Manchester United are believed to be making a last-ditch attempt to influence one of the biggest transfers of the January transfer window, with The Red Devils reportedly making a £25million bid for Arsenal forward and long-term Manchester City target Alexis Sánchez.

Embed from Getty Images

Blue or red side of Manchester for Alexis?

The writing has been on the wall for quite some time in terms whether or not the Chilean would make the move from The Emirates Stadium, with The Citizens believed to have all but secured the 29-year-old's signature earlier in the week having come within inches of completing a move to The Etihad Stadium in the summer.

With Sánchez's contract set to run out in the summer The Gunners will be looking to cut their losses and gain some compensation rather than letting their talisman go on a free, it was reported that City had made a of £20m but it is reported that their cross city rivals have entered the race.

Mourinho has made his desire clear to bring another winger having been linked with Paris Saint-Germain's Lucas Moura, also to the fact that Henrikh Mkhitaryan has fell out of favour with the Portuguese coach and is believed to be wanting rid of the Armenian.

It is reported that Mourinho would be willing to use the Borussia Dortmund man as some leverage but his current wages of around £200,000-a-week have proven a stumbling block, along with manager Arsène Wenger stating he wants a replacement for the Chilean before he is allowed to leave with Bordeaux's Malcom believed to be coming in.

Embed from Getty Images

Another signing on the dotted line

It is proving to be quite the busy week at Old Trafford with a number of youth prospects heading out on loan with James Wilson and Demi Mitchell moving to Sheffield United and Hearts respectively, it has also seen a number of prospects securing their future at the Theatre of Dreams with Arnau Puigmal the latest to sign on the dotted line.

The under-18 prospect only joined from Espanyol last year but has already made an impression with a debut goal in a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in September, Puigmal celebrated his 17th birthday with his first professional contract and Head of Academy Nicky Butt heaped praise on the Spanish youngster.

"Arnau has impressed us all since he came to the club this season," he told manutd.com. "He has a great attitude to learn and he has quickly picked up English."

"Which will be a great help to him going forward," Butt added. "It is clear to see that he has all the attributes to develop into a top player and have a fine future ahead of him."