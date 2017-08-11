Which current Everton player do Stoke City need most?

Mark Hughes looks on to Everton for the first game of the Premier League

As the Premier League's first weekend opens once again, Stoke City travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton.

A fixture not only exciting due to its goal-heavy nature, but because it signals a new beginning for each side.

Each have made improvements over the summer but which Everton player would most improve the current Stoke side?

Everton have done great business

It could be argued that Everton have conducted the best business of the window so far, even with the selling of Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United.

Everton have bought in the likes of Michael Keane, Davy Klassen, Jordan Pickford and, possibly the best transfer of the window, Wayne Rooney.

Stoke City, it’s fair to say, haven’t made the most of the transfer window. Stoke added Darren Fletcher and Josh Tymon to their squad early in the window, and have since added Maxim Choupa-Moting on a free from Schalke and Burno Martins Indi.

Bruno Martins Indi has signed a permanent deal after impressing on loan. Source - Getty Images.

The Potters have, however, let many first team players go. Marko Arnautovic being the biggest of these departures, going to rivals West Ham for a fee of £25m.

If Mark Hughes and his men could choose one player from the Everton squad to wear the famous red and white stripes next season it must be said, there would be many contenders.

Goalkeepers and defenders not an issue for Stoke

Starting with the comparison in goal, Jordan Pickford looks set to be Ronald Koeman’s number one choice. Jack Butland will be in between the sticks for the Potters this season and, due to his already impressive time at the club, there wouldn’t be many who would take such a swap.

Pickford was bought for big money this summer. Source - Getty Images.

With the addition of Kurt Zouma on loan from Chelsea and Bruno Martins-Indi, Mark Hughes wouldn’t be likely to pick a defender either. Most of Stoke's problems come from creativity in midfield or goals up front.

Everton have bolstered their midfield this season with the arrival of Ajax captain Davy Klassen and Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney, adding to the quality of players they already have, Ross Barkley coming to mind, not to mention Tom Davies. It’s fair to say, they aren’t short for leaders. Stoke, however, are.

Lack of leaders

With Ryan Shawcross remaining captain this season, if he was to sustain an injury, the vice-captain (who was Glenn Whelan), would now fall to the likes of Darren Fletcher or Erik Pieters. Both of whom wouldn’t be first or second choice for the fans.

Therefore, Stoke City require a Premier League proven leader in midfield, someone who could pick the ball up, run past a few defenders and stick it in the back of the net.

Maybe even somebody who could volley the ball top left corner after an argument with the referee, against Newcastle maybe?

A midfielder who could not only score in a derby game, but score from an outrageous bicycle kick.

Somebody who might just be England and Manchester United's top goalscorer.

If only Everton had somebody of that calibre?

Would Wayne Rooney improve Stoke? Source - Getty Images.

Introducing Wayne Rooney.

Sound familiar?