Didier Ndong back in contention for Sunderland thanks to early AFCON exit

Ndong has grown into one of the Wearsiders' key players in recent weeks. (Photo: Getty Images)

Sunderland boss David Moyes has been handed a boost to his squad this week, as club record Didier Ndong saw his country knocked out of the African Cup of Nations in the group stages.

AFCON hosts suffer disapponting early exit

The hosts of the tournament were dumped out of the tournament following a 0-0 draw with Cameroon, leaving them third in the group whilst their opponents progressed along with Burkina Faso.

Ndong had a wonderful chance to put his side in the lead, but he saw his rebounded effort spectacularly tipped over the bar by Cameroon keeper Ondoa to keep the scores level.

Although their early exit will be a bitter disappointment for Ndong, the silver lining is that he can now come back into the fold earlier than expected on Wearside just as they need him most.

Ndong's return a welcome one for threadbare Sunderland

It is no coincidence that Sunderland have been unable to stamp their authority on games since the 22-year-old left for Africa, as despite Ndong's ineffectual start to his Premier League career, the £13.6m man has grown into one of the club's most important midfielders thanks to his tenacious style in the middle of the park.

Although Ndong's return to the squad is a positive for Moyes, he now faces losing two other first-team players for what could prove to be a lengthy period of time.

Papy Djilobodji today received a retrospective four-match ban from the FA for his actions in the 2-0 defeat to West Brom, whilst Victor Anichebe suffered medial ligament damage after coming off the bench to mark his first appearance since his return from a hamstring injury.

Sunderland next face Tottenham at the Stadium of Light next Tuesday, in a game that could be described as one they need to win with the Black Cats now rooted to the foot of the Premier League table following Swansea's shock victory at Anfield last Saturday.