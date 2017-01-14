Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion Live Commentary: Spurs look to keep title charge going

Refresh content

Tony Pulis though, has fielded a familiar shape of his own as Salomon Rondon starts as the lone target man up front, flanked by former Spurs star Nacer Chadli and the impressive Kevin Philipps.

Spurs have lined up in a familiar 3-4-3 formation, much like how they were deployed against Chelsea last week. It's an unchanged line up from the 2-0 win and Spurs could benefit strongly with this approach.

West Brom subs :Myhill, Galloway, Leko, McLean, Field, Wilson, Robson-Kanu

Tottenham subs: Vorm, Trippier, Davies, Winks, Nkoudou, Son, Sissoko

West Bromwich Albion : Foster; Olsson, Dawson, McCauley, Brunt; Morrison, Phillips, Yacob, Fletcher, Chadli; Rondon

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Vertonghen, Dier, Alderweireld; Walker, Wanyama, Dembele, Rose; Eriksen, Kane, Alli.

The line-ups are out!

Worries are little for Spurs though, who are likely to miss Erik Lamela. The Argentine is still a week away from attaining fitness, despite having almost recovered from his hip injury.

As far injuries, suspensions and exclusions are concerned, West Brom will be without Jonny Evans, who is a sure-shot to miss the game. Tony Pulis confirmed in his pre-match press conference that his side is still sweating over the fitness of Allan Nyom and Chris Brunt.

The men from West Midlands too had managed to pull off an upset that very season against Spurs, that too at the Lane. It was a 1-0 win, as James Morrison's header had helped the Baggies to the first win of that season.

The last time Spurs had beaten West Brom was in the 2014-15 season, when a Harry Kane brace and a Christian Eriksen strike had handed the LilyWhites an impressive 3-0 win at the Hawthorns.

The previous meeting between both of these sides had yielded a 1-1 draw, which had dented Spurs' top four hopes during a disappointing run. In fact, the last three games between the two sides were 1-1 draws and it was at White Hart Lane against West Brom that Spurs' title charge had begun to fade late in the season.

A very good morning and welcome to VAVEL UK's Live coverage of the afternoon's Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Tony Pulis' West Bromwich Albion at White Hart Lane. The game kicks off at 12:30 UK Time.