Pascal Wehrlein to sit out Australian Grand Prix

Pascal Wehrlein has decided to step down from driving duties as he does not feel fit enough (Image Credit: Siutton Images)

The Sauber Formula 1 team have announced that Pascal Wehrlein will not take any further part in the Australian Grand Prix weekend, with reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi coming in to make his race debut.

The 22-year-old suffered neck and back injuries in a heavy Race of Champions crash in Miami back in January, and after running in the C36 on Friday, finishing 18th in both FP1 and FP2, has taken the decision himself to excuse himself from driving duties for the rest of the weekend.

Giovinazzi, the Sauber and Ferrari reserve driver will take Wehrlein's place and make his F1 debut at the age of 23.

No unneccessary risks

In a statement releasd to confirm Wehrlein's decision, he said: "My fitness level is not as it should be for a full race distance because of my training deficit. I explained the situation to the team yesterday evening. Therefore, the Sauber F1 Team has decided not to take any risks. It's a pity, but the best decision for the team."

"We have great respect of Pascal's openess and professionalism" said team principal Monisha Kalternborn. "This decision was not an easy one for him, but it underlines his qualities as a team player. The focus is now on his fitness level, and in such a situation, we do not take any unnecessary risks."

She ended the statement by confirming that "Pascal will be in China as planned" - with that race taking place on the second weekend in April.

Giovinazzi promotion

Having first driven a F1 car earlier this year, Ferrari's 2015 car at Fiorano, Giovinazzi is set to become the first Italian to drive in a race since Jarno Trulli and Vitantonio Liuzzi in 2011.

Antonio Giovinazzi has already driven the C36 this year, doing so in testing. (Image Credit: @Anto_Giovinazzi Twitter)

In 2016, the Italian raced in the GP2 (now FIA F2) series and was pipped to the crown by Prema team-mate Pierre Gasly.

He is not unfamiliar with the new cars however, having stepped into cover Wehrlein during the first Barcelona test, as the German was forced to miss out on doctor's advice.

Giovinazzi will race with the number 36 on his car.