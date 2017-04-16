Formula 1 live stream online updates lap-by-lap of Bahrain GP 2017

Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of the 2017 Formula One Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix. Once again, I'm your correspondent, James Eagles and will be guiding you through all the events of tomorrow's Grand Prix from the Bahrain International Circuit, situated in the desert area of Sakhir, for the third round of the World Championship.

That's your lot for now, join me from 3:30pm BST tomorrow for F1 live coverage of the 2017 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Jake Nichol's race report can be found here.

What they said: Valtteri Bottas: "It was so close out there today. Having the first pole like this, with a fight with Lewis, it feels very good and obviously today, the car, for the evening conditions the set-up was feeling pretty nice. We did some good things after Practice 3 into Qualifying and I felt more comfortable with it."

Lewis Hamilton: "[Valtteri] did a better job altogether. The lap wasn't great; the second and third sector was good, but the first sector wasn't great and normally that's my quickest section, generally. When I came in after that first run, which was really close, I was two tenths down in the first sector to Valtteri, but everywhere else, I was gaining it back. There's obviously time there, but congratulations to him."

Sebastian Vettel: "I would've loved to have been on pole, I think that's why we're here. The gap is not great, and it's not the best news that we were hoping for today. The car felt good, and that's most important. That's what you carry in to tomorrow."

Will we see such a battle tomorrow? As a spectator, you'd like to think so; but after becoming a father on Monday - Toto Wolff doesn't need much more on his plate!

Bottas' stunning performance really has put down a marker - showing that he will be far from a number two to Hamilton, and has expressed that it's still very early in the year and anything can happen.

We don't have to look very far for the most exciting race around here - an event that saw the first titanic battle between Hamilton and Nico Rosberg in F1. The year of course was the first of the V6 turbo hybrid era - 2014.

It was also the first year Bahrain hosted its race under lights, and it proved to be one of the best spectacles of the year. Rosberg took pole from Hamilton, with Daniel Ricciardo, Bottas and Sergio Perez rounding out the top five. Struggling reigning world champion Sebastian Vettel failed to even make Q3.

Off the line, Hamilton gained the advantage, passing Rosberg on the inside of Turn 1, and successfully defending his position through the left kink of 2. In the lower region of the top 10, Kimi Raikkonen passed his Ferrari teammate Fernando Alonso, but made contact with Kevin Magnussen.

Formula 1 live stream

Back at the front, Rosberg tried his luck round the outside at Turn 4, Hamilton defending stoically, pushing the German onto the outside tarmac and sand. Ferrari's poor start to the season continued, Nico Hulkenberg easing past Alonso at Turn 1, whilst their junior driver, Jules Bianchi, saw his race end after making hefty contact with the Sauber of Adrian Sutil.



Rosberg and Hamilton continued to scrap, trading places in Turns 1 and 2. Try as he might, Rosberg couldn't force his way past the Brit - Hamilton taking a wider line round the right of 1, in order to open up 2. It wasn't just limited to the first two turns, as the pair battled all throughout the lap - Hamilton staying ahead.



A novel way of driving a Formula 1 car. | Photo: Getty Images/Marwan Naamani





A distraction was provided by Pastor Maldonado utilising the Lotus' tusks at the nose of the car, sending Esteban Gutierrez the wrong way up after coming out the pits. Thankfully, the Mexican was okay, but the Safety Car made an appearance as his wrecked Sauber was cleared.



As the Mercedes pit wall pleaded for both cars to be brought home, they weren't the only team having to watch their drivers fight. Ricciardo surprised Vettel at Turn 1, with a bold move.



There was to be no way through for Rosberg (6) | Photo: Getty Images/Steve Etherington

Bahrain GP 2017

Bold moves were an understatement for Hamilton and Rosberg; the German still unable to find a way through on his fresher tyres. It stayed that way until the finish - Hamilton taking his second win of the year from Rosberg and Perez - as Force India went on a late charge.

It was the first instalment in F1's most recent feisty intra-team battle.

Valtteri Bottas proved his worth by pipping Hamilton to pole in a thrilling Qualifying session. In case you missed it, here's my report from earlier.

Like most tracks on the calendar, Mercedes have found a great deal of success here, having won the last three races. Let's have a look at the last 10 winners.

Year Driver Constructor 2016 Nico ROSBERG Mercedes 2015 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes 2014 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes 2013 Sebastian VETTEL Red Bull 2012 Sebastian VETTEL Red Bull 2010 Fernando ALONSO Ferrari 2009 Jenson BUTTON McLaren 2008 Felipe MASSA Ferrari 2007 Felipe MASSA Ferrari 2006 Fernando ALONSO Renault

Photo: Wikipedia

Having been introduced as a day race in 2004, Bahrain has now turned into one of three night races on the calendar; and the show has improved in doing so - as sparks fly into the black sky adding to the already intense heat. Temperatures can still exceed 30° come race time, at 6pm local time - so the physical challenge still remains.



Composed of nine right hand turns, alongside six left hand turns, a full guide to the circuit can be viewed here.

Just last week, the F1 roadshow rocked up in China for round two; a race that not only saw Lewis Hamilton claim his first win of 2017, but his fifth at the Shanghai circuit.

