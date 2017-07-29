Hungarian GP: Vettel smashes the Hungaroring lap record in FP3

Vettel set the track record twice in a matter of minutes, his best lap 1.4s faster than Rubens Barrichello's record. (Image Credit: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Sebastian Vettel smashed the Formula 1 lap record in Third Practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix, to give Ferrari the advantage heading into Qualifying.

Vettel's best lap time of a 1:17.017s was 1.4s faster than Rubens Barrichello's old ultimate lap record from 2004 and enabled Vettel to top final practice.

Team-mate Kimi Raikkonen was second, 0.475s slower than the sister SF70-H with Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas the only other driver to be within a second of the Ferrari's in third.

Max Verstappen was three tenths quicker than Lewis Hamilton for Red Bull, as McLaren's Stoffel Vandoorne was sixth quickest.

Nico Hulkenberg was seventh for Renault, ahead of Daniel Ricciardo, who stopped with electrical problems during the 60 minute session.

The rest of the top 10 was rounded out by Fernando Alonso and Jolyon Palmer for McLaren and Renault.

First Raikkonen and then Vettel

Verstappen was the first driver to set a representative time, a 1:19.012s which was quickly bettered by Raikkonen's time of 1:18.727.

The Finn then pumped in a 1:17.909s which was enough for him to break Barrichello's long standing record, on the super-soft tyre.

Moments later however, Vettel posted a time of 1:17.790s to pip his team-mate by 0.119s for top spot

The Mercedes duo, who reported trouble setting up their car yesterday, could not match the pace the Ferrari's were showing, with Bottas's best time being a 1:17.914, and Hamilton being 1.4s of the pace of his championship rival Vettel.

After topping First and Second Practice yesterday, Ricciardo was unable to make it a clean sweep, as his Red Bull ground to a halt at Turn 8, stuck in fifth gear, having hit electrical problems.

Ricciardo was fastest in FP1 and FP2 yesterday, but an electrical problem forced an early exit for the Australian in FP3. (Image Credit: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

His team-mate, Verstappen, was able to put in a time good enough for fourth late on.

Vandoorne best of the rest

In the dying embers of the session, Vandoorne put in a time good enough for sixth, and usurped Hulkenberg as best of the rest in the session.

The Belgian was able to lap faster than team-mate Alonso, as both McLaren's were once again well inside the top 10.

After a tricky day yesterday, Palmer had a clean session and was 10th quickest, but still some three tenths behind Hulkenberg, who will take a five place grid penalty for a gearbox change.

Romain Grosjean complained yet again of balance and braking issues in his Haas, on his way to 15th quickest as there was drama at Williams.

Felipe Massa was taken to hospital last night, as he did not feel well, and after only posting 12 laps, did not take any further part in the session.

Williams reverse driver, Paul di Resta is on standby, and will take over the FW40 for Qualifying and the Race if need be.

Marcus Ericsson received the wooden spoon for Sauber, 0.302s slower than team-mate Pascal Wehrlein.