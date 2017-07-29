Hungarian GP: Raikkonen denied as Vettel leads Ferrari 1-2

Danill Kvyat moves closer to race ban after Hungarian GP qualifying penalty

Toro Rosso driver Kvyat was handed a three place grid penalty and a point on his licence to bring his total to 10 in the last 12 months after impeding Lance Stroll in Q1.

Danill Kvyat is now just two penalty points away from a race-ban. (Image Credit: Peter J Fox/Getty Images)

Danill Kvyat has moved closer to a Formula 1 race ban after the Hungarian Grand Prix stewards handed him an additional point on his licence and a three-place grid drop after he impeded Lance Stroll.

After making a mistake at Turn 4 in Q1, Kvyat was on a slow lap back to the pits, while Williams driver Stroll was on a quick lap, trying to get himself out of the Q1 drop-zone. 

Toro Rosso proved that they warned the Russian of the approaching Canadian, but in the eyes of the stewards, Kvyat did not move out of the way quickly enough.

In a statement the stewards said: "The acknowledged that he was warned by the team very late of the approach of Stroll who was on a fast lap.

"Further, Kvyat pulled as far to the right as he could as soono as he saw Stroll.

"However, the stewards considered that these were not mitigating circumstances.

"Kvyat was driving exceptionally slowly and taking the racing line at the end of Q1 when other drivers were attempting to set fast laps and this led to the unnecessary impeding."                                         

The addition of a further penalty point takes Kvyat to 10 for a 12 month period with two points set to come off at the United States Grand Prix in October.

It is the third race in succession that Kvyat has been handed penalty points after he was given two at the Austrian Grand Prix for crashing into Fernando Alonso at the start and a further two at the British Grand Prix for crashing into team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr on the opening lap. 

The Russian had qualified in 13th place, but now drops to 16th after the three place penalty is applied. 

He is currently in 16th place in the standings having scored four points, compared to Sainz's 29.

2017 Hungarian Grand Prix - Revised Starting Grid
Position Driver Team
POLE Sebastian Vettel Ferrari
2nd Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari
3rd Valtteri Bottas Mercedes
4th Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
5th Max Verstappen Red Bull
6th Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull
7th Fernando Alonso McLaren
8th Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren
9th Carlos Sainz Jr Toro Rosso
10th Jolyon Palmer Renault
11th Esteban Ocon Force India
12th

Nico Hulkenberg

*Five place grid penalty applied for gearbox change 

 Renault
13th Sergio Perez Force India
14th Romain Grosjean Haas
15th Kevin Magnussen Haas
16th

Danill Kvyat 

*Three place grid penalty for impeding Stroll applied

 Toro Rosso
17th Lance Stroll Williams
18th Pascal Wehrlein Sauber
19th Paul di Resta Williams
20th Marcus Ericsson Sauber

