Italy miss their first World Cup since 1958 as Sweden advance to Russia - Aggregate (0-1)
Live LoaderVAVEL Live SmallLive Match

With that comes the end to tonights live commentary of the World Cup qualifier match between Italy and Sweden. I have been Brogan Clasper running you through the game, until next time.

Italy the more dominant of the sides on the night but Sweden fought long and hard to keep their one-goal advantage. All of their players leave the pitch as national heroes tonight. 

Incredible scenes in the San Siro for the visitors as Sweden have booked their place in the 2018 World Cup. However, the story of the night is the fact that Italy will not feature in the next World Cup for the first time in 59 years!

90+5' -  FULL TIME AND ITS ALL OVER! ITALY ARE OUT!

90+4' - 60 Seconds to go for Italy - a great effort from Sweden. 

90+3' - Up comes Buffon! Italy corner leads to nothing once again.

90+2' - Bernardeschi sees the yellow card for a late challenge. 

90+1' - Italy appeal for a penalty which is ignored by the referee.

90' - FIVE MINUTES ADDED TIME! There is still time for the Azzurri.

88' - Sheer desperation from Italy now - can they find a goal?

87' - CLOSE! A great volley from El Shaarawy is well stopped by Olsen. 

86' - Belotti drifts inside onto his left foot, the shot goes just wide of the post. 

85' - Jorginho who was excellent in the first-half has been very quiet in this second period. 

85' - A free-kick to Italy in a promising area - but once again Sweden clear their lines. 

83' - Parolo's glancing header from a Jorginho cross forces Olsen into a fine stop. 

80' - A great opportunity for Sweden who get forward for the first time in a while. Thelin wastes the opportunity though as he shot goes well over the bar. 

79' - Just when Italy need to ramp up the pressure, it seems to have all gone flat for them. Bernardeschi smashes his cross well wide and into the fans. 

77' - Chiellini gets forward and puts in a great cross which finds Florenzi - his half-volley flies over the bar.

76' - Italy Substitution: Candreva OFF Bernardeschi ON

73' - A brilliant clearing header away by Lindelof after El Shaarawy's floated cross.

71' - Sweden Substitution: Claesson OFF Rohden ON

 