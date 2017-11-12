Italy miss their first World Cup since 1958 as Sweden advance to Russia - Aggregate (0-1)

With that comes the end to tonights live commentary of the World Cup qualifier match between Italy and Sweden. I have been Brogan Clasper running you through the game, until next time.

Italy the more dominant of the sides on the night but Sweden fought long and hard to keep their one-goal advantage. All of their players leave the pitch as national heroes tonight.

Incredible scenes in the San Siro for the visitors as Sweden have booked their place in the 2018 World Cup. However, the story of the night is the fact that Italy will not feature in the next World Cup for the first time in 59 years!

90+5' - FULL TIME AND ITS ALL OVER! ITALY ARE OUT!

90+4' - 60 Seconds to go for Italy - a great effort from Sweden.

90+3' - Up comes Buffon! Italy corner leads to nothing once again.

90+2' - Bernardeschi sees the yellow card for a late challenge.

90+1' - Italy appeal for a penalty which is ignored by the referee.

90' - FIVE MINUTES ADDED TIME! There is still time for the Azzurri.

88' - Sheer desperation from Italy now - can they find a goal?

87' - CLOSE! A great volley from El Shaarawy is well stopped by Olsen.

86' - Belotti drifts inside onto his left foot, the shot goes just wide of the post.

85' - Jorginho who was excellent in the first-half has been very quiet in this second period.

85' - A free-kick to Italy in a promising area - but once again Sweden clear their lines.

83' - Parolo's glancing header from a Jorginho cross forces Olsen into a fine stop.

80' - A great opportunity for Sweden who get forward for the first time in a while. Thelin wastes the opportunity though as he shot goes well over the bar.

79' - Just when Italy need to ramp up the pressure, it seems to have all gone flat for them. Bernardeschi smashes his cross well wide and into the fans.

77' - Chiellini gets forward and puts in a great cross which finds Florenzi - his half-volley flies over the bar.

76' - Italy Substitution: Candreva OFF Bernardeschi ON

73' - A brilliant clearing header away by Lindelof after El Shaarawy's floated cross.

71' - Sweden Substitution: Claesson OFF Rohden ON

71' - The atmosphere has dipped in the San Siro - not long left now for the Italians.

69' - Thelin's name is added to the book after a swinging arm hits Bonucci right on the face mask protecting his fractured nose.

66' - Florenzi's cross is headed away by Lustig which hangs in the air and then crashes off the top of his own crossbar.

65' - Lustig is the next to have his name penciled in the book for a poor challenge.

63' - Italy Substitutions: Darmian and Gabbiadini OFF Belotti and El Shaarawy ON

61' - Candreva's shot is deflected and narrowly goes wide of the post.

60' - Sweden go forward again on the counter, Thelin's shot is blocked though by Bonucci and saved by Buffon.

59' - Sweden have a rare attack on goal, but Berg's cross is poor and Chiellini clears easily.

58' - Immobile pulls it back to Chiellini but his shot is simple enough for Olsen to save.

55' - Italy looking like they are going to make a double change.

54' - Sweden Substitution: Toivonen OFF Thelin ON

54' - CLOSE! Darmian finds Florenzi with a good cross, but Florenzi's acrobatic volley whistles just wide of the post.

52' - It is wave after wave of Italy attacks here in Milan with Sweden struggling to get out of their own half.

50' - Immobile hacks down Svensson in the Sweden half - lucky to escape without being carded.

49' - Darmian is back on the pitch as Italy advance forward.

48' - Darmian only just getting back to his feet, after a replay it looks like the referee has got this one wrong.

47' - This time it is Italy who have their penalty claim denied. Darmian goes down in the box after a great cross from Candreva once again.

46' - We are underway for the second half.

Italy are now only 45 minutes away from missing their first World Cup since 1958 - a huge performance is needed in the second half!

STAT - Possession: ITA 75% - 25% SWE Really does tell the tale of the first half.

It has been an exciting first half of football in the San Siro, with the hosts having the better of the possession and the chances. However, Sweden have had two strong penalty claims after two handball appeals.

45+3' - HALF TIME!

45+2' - Italy have every Sweden player in their own half here. Sweden having to work very hard to keep their slight advantage.

45' - A minimum of three minutes added time will be played.

45' - Florenzi skips past Lustig but his shot is well saved by the feet of Olsen.

43' - Immobile's cross looks destined for Parolo but it is intercepted just in time by the Sweden defence. All Italy at the moment!

42' - Jorginho really stepping up tonight on his first international appearance in the place of the suspended Marco Verratti.

41' - Parolo claims for a corner after his strike soars over the bar.

40' - OFF THE LINE! Immobile latches onto a superb through ball from Jorginho, but Granqvist gets back to clear it off the line.

38' - Fouls everywhere tonight with both sets of players going down a little easily.

36' - Italy looking better than they did in the first leg, but still to have a clear opportunity on goal.

33' - Sweden are camped deep in their own half, with the Italians searching for the goal to bring them level on aggregate.

31' - Italy attack again. It really is end-to-end here at the San Siro!

29' - Forsberg claims for a penalty again after another ball-to-hand situation. He is then booked for his protest to the referee.

27' - Bonucci hobbles off the pitch with what looks to be a knee injury.

26' - Chiellini whips in a cross, but once again it is met in the middle by Sweden's Lindelof and the visitors play their way out of danger.

24' - A great whipped in ball by Candreva - not for the first time tonight. But no one is there to meet it.

23' - The free-kick does not amount to anything and Italy catch Sweden on the break. However, an overhit ball is too much for Immobile to latch on to.

22' - Barzagli gets a yellow card after a cynical foul on Forsberg.

20' - Italy corner after some good work down the right side - poor corner though which fails to beat the first man.

19' - Sweden Substitution: The visitors forced into an early change. Johansson OFF Svensson ON

17' - Johansson goes down unmarked. The stretcher is on and last weeks national hero for Sweden looks to have done himself some serious damage in the way he landed.

16' - Great through ball from Jorginho, but Immobile hits the side netting from a tight angle.

This first goal is vital for both teams. Should Sweden get it, then surely it will be a step too far for the home side.

13' - PENALTY CLAIM! Surely that was a handball by Darmian - not given by the referee.

11' - Italy get themselves forward. However, Lindelof clears the cross for a corner.

9' - Now last weeks hero for Sweden, Johansson goes in the book for a late challenge on Parolo.

8' - Penalty claim by the Azzurri as Parolo goes down in the box. Not given by the referee and Chiellini picks up a yellow card for his protest.

6' - Darmian rescues an over-hit cross from Candreva, but Florenzi's shot is well wide.

5' - Seb Larsson also showing too much physicality giving away a cheap free-kick -expect a lot of this tonight.

3' - Immobile all over the Sweden captain Granqvist, giving away an early foul.

2' - Sweden with the early possession which is met by a chorus of boos from the home fans.

KICK OFF! - The referee blows his whistle and we are underway.

The San Siro is rocking! Can the Italian fans help their team across the line?

With a place at the 2018 Russia World Cup at stake - the teams are out.

However, on his 175th cap for Italy - could this be Buffon's last ever international game?

Jorginho replaces the suspended Verratti. Meanwhile, Johansson replaces Ekdal for the visitors following his goal in the first leg which gives Sweden their slim advantage.

Notable inclusion for Southampton's Manolo Gabbiadini as the Azzurri need a stronger goal threat going forward - but Insigne left out of the starting XI could leave Gian Piero Ventura with more questions over his decision making.

Sweden Starting XI: Olsen, Lustig, Lindelof, Granqvist, Augustinsson; Claesson, Larsson, Johansson, Forsberg; Toivonen, Berg.

Italy Starting XI: Buffon, Barzagli, Bonucci, Chiellini; Candreva, Parolo, Jorginho, Florenzi, Darmian; Immobile, Gabbiadini.

Just over an hour till kick-off, team news to follow shortly.

Also, captain Andreas Granqvist commented on what he expects from the Italians: "I don't think Italy are a team that are just going to attack because then they know that we will create chances and maybe score a goal in Italy, and then they need to score three."

Sweden and Hull midfielder Sebastian Larsson said: "We're fully aware of the task ahead of us, going to Italy with a slender 1-0 lead. We're going to stay humble and do everything we can to progress."

Meanwhile, Gianluigi Buffon added: "It's an important match for us and our history. I'm tense, but it's the right amount of tension."

Ahead of the clash under-pressure, Italy coach Giampiero Ventura said: "We are Italy and, if we qualify, I would like to be able to say that we did it by playing football."

Sweden Key Players: It is likely that Sweden will face the pressure of an Italian side reluctant to be thrown out of the competition. Therefore, their back line's performance will be key as to whether they can keep hold of their slim advantage. Manchester United's Victor Lindelöf will feature alongside the experienced captain Andreas Granqvist who will have to replicate his performance from the first leg if Sweden want to qualify.

Italy Key Players: The Azzurri's main threat has to come through Ciro Immobile, the Lazio forward has already scored 14 league goals this season. A 70-minute goal:game ratio is up there with the best and shows just what he is capable of. To reduce the deficit Italy will have to keep a level head, meaning the experience of captain Buffon and De Rossi will be key in trying to get Italy to the Russian World Cup.

Sweden Team News: With six players entering the first leg all one yellow card away from suspension, Sweden managed to finish the game with only one card despite their physical approach - which went to Marcus Berg. Therefore, the visitors enter the game with a full strength team.

(continued) Boss Gian Piero Ventura, faces a tricky decision - having already had his tactical choices scrutinised. He needs to replace the workhorse in the midfield. Napoli's Jorginho has impressed this year for his club side. However, he is not the one to revert to when looking for the goal in which Italy so desperately need.

Italy Team News: After picking up another yellow card in the first leg game, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Veratti will have to watch the game in the stands through suspension.

Sweden enter the game with a one-goal advantage over the Azzurri. Jakob Johansson's half volley which deflected off the foot of Daniele de Rossi - leaving captain Gianluigi Buffon with no chance.

However, Italy will surely go all out to ensure they turn around the aggregate score as they face missing out on the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

Following an important 1-0 home win, Sweden carry the advantage over to Milan ahead of the second leg and are potentially only 90 minutes of football away from a place in the 2018 World Cup.

Good evening everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of this evening's World Cup Qualifier clash between Italy and Sweden. I'm Brogan Clasper and I'll be taking you through the game at the San Siro.