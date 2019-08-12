 Roma have stepped on the gas in their pursuit of Daniele Rugani

According to SportItalia's transfer market expert Alfredo Pedulla, the Italian International is a priority for Roma, and negotiations with Juve are already ongoing.

Rugani has agreed to move to the capital with Juve boss Maurizio Sarri giving the green light for the transfer. It would be a loan move with an option or obligation to buy at €25m. With the recent acquisitions of Matthijs de Ligt, Merih Demiral and Cristian Romero, it is crystal clear that the presence of the Italian International isn't needed at Turin anymore. Arsenal had an interest in him but it didn't materialize as they opted for Chelsea's David Luiz in the end.

Why is Rugani wanted at Roma?

Despite the addition of Gianluca Mancini from Atalanta, Roma director Gianluca Petrachi is still pondering on making one final purchase to that position. Sterile attempts for Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren and Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld have hoisted Rugani to the top of the list.

Roma coach Paulo Fonseca spoke to the media after yesterday's game against Real Madrid, he said

"The new centre back must know to play compactly with the team, experienced and not a slow type"

Loads of experience

Rugani is a Serie A experienced player with over 100 league games under his belt. He is a diligent passer of the ball with a 90% accuracy last term. Since 2014/15 campaign Rugani has not hit below 88.6% pass accuracy. Fonseca's job would be to reincarnate the 2014/15 Rugani that amazingly went through the 38 games in a season without a single yellow card if he joins the Giallorossi. He made the team of the season that year.

His move back to Juve came at rather an unfortunate time, relegated into an apprentice role under the stewardship of the legendary BBC backline - Andrea Barzagli, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

Though not stated there should be some guarantees of a starting berth to entice Rugani's agreement with Roma. For a player desperate to get his career back on track, for both club and international level, Roma is the best option for him at this point.