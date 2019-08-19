Juventus Season Preview: Can Juve maintain their dominance? 

The defending Serie A champions Juventus return this season looking to defend their title. While Juventus has won eight Scudetto’s in a row, will they finally be successful in Champions League?

Transfer Market Overview

After a disappointing exit from Champions League in 2018-2019, Juventus decided to make changes to their squad. Sporting Director, Fabio Paratici has been active in the transfer market signing Matthijs De Ligt which was the clubs biggest signing, costing 75 million euros. The central defender is highly regarded in Europe. The team also purchased young defender Merih Demiral from Sassulo for €18 million. A defence that has been ageing was replaced with good young talent for the present and future.

Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot arrive on free transfer deals that will help the midfield. The midfield which needed help last season will have options that could start or come off the bench. Additionally, goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon returns to Juventus, signing a one-year contract worth 1.5 million Euros. The Juventus goalkeeper is expected to play a backup role to Wojciech Szczesny and then transition into a management role the season afterwards.

Leonardo Spinazzola and Joao Cancelo left the club in separate deals. Juventus sent Spinnazola to Roma for left-back Luca Pellegrini, and Cancelo swapping with right-back Danilo Luiz da Silva from Manchester City.

With Joao Cancelo leaving Juventus, it leaves concern for the right-back position. Danilo is a decent player but compared to Cancelo is seen as a downgrade. It seems Mattia De Sciglio will be heavily depended on this upcoming season.

Manager

Last season, Juventus had Massimiliano Allegri coaching Juventus to a Scudetto and Italian Super Cup. However, failing to advance further in Champions League, Juventus and Allegri mutually decided to part ways. After Maurizio Sarri announced he was leaving Chelsea for personal reasons, Juventus and the English club came to an agreement which saw Sarri become the new coach of the Bianconeri.

The new Juventus coach will bring a new direction and philosophy to the team. The coach is tactical and is known to play an attractive, exciting and attack-minded brand of football. His team plays in different set pieces, where he prefers players who are comfortable on the ball, in order to help his team, retain possession and have hard-working players who are able to high press in games.

While coaching Chelsea in 2018/19, Sarri had an up and down season. Rumoured to being fired throughout the season and not getting along with management, Sarri’s future was always questioned. However, despite the rumours, it didn’t stop the Italian from doing his job. He had a successful season with Chelsea, which saw them finish in the finals for the Carabao Cup, fourth in the English Premier League standings and winning the Europa League. The coach hopes to carry over this success to his new club. Sarri will bring experience and a winning attitude.

Player to watch

After acquiring Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, Juventus shocked many people making this move. Last season, the Portuguese striker didn’t disappoint scoring 28 goals in all competitions. Expect the same this season as the striker will look to have another impressive season.

At the age of 34, he hasn’t slowed down and looks as if he were getting younger. With Maurizio Sarri taking over as coach, the coach’s style will benefit Ronaldo. Ronaldo is able to play on the wing or the centre of the pitch and is a versatile attacker. With Sarri’s coaching style being attack-minded, this will allow Ronaldo to play to his style of game. Expect Ronaldo to have similar results compared to last season and to have a productive season under new coach Maurizio Sarri.

One for the Future

Coming over from Ajax this past summer involving a big transfer fee, 20-year-old Matthijs De Ligt is a young promising player to look forward to. Being regarded as one of the highest-rated young prospects in Europe, as shown by winning the Golden Boy award, Juventus now has a centre back that the team really needs.

With Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci not getting younger, De Ligt will eventually lead the back end for the future. Known for his speed, strength and accurate passing, the ex-Ajax player will look to take advantage of his opportunity with Juventus. The maturity of the young defender is impressive as he takes accountability and understands his role. A player to be excited about and look forward to.

Predicted Finish

Juventus won the season last year, making it their eighth consecutive Scudetto. The team has been active this summer acquiring star player Matthijs De Ligt and bringing in veterans Ramsey and Rabiot. The defence has been addressed and the midfield has good depth. With Maurizio Sarri coming in as new coach, it will be interesting to see how Juventus will adapt to his style of coaching.

While Inter and Napoli have done well this summer, Juventus still looks better than their competition but by a slim margin. The 2018/19 season will be challenging for Juventus as their focus is directed more towards Champions League. Regardless, Juventus will still win the league, making it their ninth consecutive title.