Torino Season Preview: Mazarri hoping to make European football a regular occurrence

With five Europa League qualifiers already under their belts, Torino should start the new Serie A season sharply, but will the added fixtures come back to cost them later on in the season?

Transfer Business Overview

Walter Mazzari has pretty much kept the same squad that helped him to a seventh placed finish in 2018/19. With his incoming business consisting of making Simone Zaza, Ola Aina, Koffi Djidji and Christian Ansaldi permanent, for a combined £23.1million.

Meanwhile, M'Baye Niang and Adem Ljajic have joined Stade Rennais and Besiktas, respectively, having spent last season there on loan. Left-back Danilo Avelar has also completed a move to Corinthians of Brazil during the off-season.

Manager - Walter Mazzari

Since his appointment in January 2018, Mazzari has led Torino to a 10th and seventh placed finish in Serie A, the latter earning them a spot in this season's Europa League.

He will be keen to continue to push on and improve this season and to do this another European qualification will be required. A trophy would also be a positive return on Mazzari's second full season in charge of The Maroons but he has a sole Coppa Italia triumph whilst at Napoli to his name from an established career spent almost entirely in Italy.

Mazarri is experienced in UEFA competition, though, having managed in Europe during his time at Napoli and Inter, and he has already guided Torino through two rounds of qualifying.

Player to Watch - Andrea Belotti

Despite failing to match his 26-goal haul from 2016/17 in either of the previous two seasons, club captain Andrea Belotti remains the Turin outfit's most potent goal threat.

In his time with the club, the 25-year-old has bagged 74 goals in 152 games at a rate of just worse than one every two matches and can be a handful for defenders, as he was fouled an average of three times per 90 last season.

One for the Future - Lyanco

Brazil under-23 international Lyanco spent the second half of last season on loan at Bologna where he showed enough in his 13 league appearances to suggest he could feature heavily this campaign.

The 22-year-old, who is a product of the famed Sao Paulo youth set-up, is primarily a centre-half but can also fill in at right-back when required.

With Mazzari choosing to operate with a back three most weeks, expect to see Lyanco featuring more than 13 times this campaign.

Predicted Finish - 9th

Whilst the early start to competitive football via the Europa League will potentially see Torino start the season sharper than their rivals, as the season progresses the constant Thursday night games may take their toll if they overcome Wolverhampton Wanderers of England and reach the group stage.

However, Mazzari has a large squad at his disposal and will be able to counteract fatigue by rotating his side efficiently.

Ultimately, another successful European push is reliant on how many of the traditional heavyweights, if at least one has an bad season then expect Torino to be on hand to fill the void once more.