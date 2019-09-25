Inter Milan vs Lazio: Can Lazio end Inter’s strong start to the season?

Lazio returned to winning ways after a strong performance against Parma this past Sunday. The Biancocelesti saw Ciro Immobile and Luis Alberto return to the squad. Both players made their presence known very early into the match, as in the eighth minute, Alberto made a nice pass to the Italian, who beat off the defender to find the back of the net.

The striker and midfielder continue to have a strong start to the season as the two have made an impact on all the games they have started. Immobile has four goals and one assist, while Alberto has one goal and three assists. After a poor season last year, it’s great to see two important players return to their form which made them successful in the 2017/18 season for Lazio. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has also shown good form this season. While only having one assist so far into his season, the midfielder efforts on the field haven’t gone unnoticed. The Serbian has been strong with his passing while his defense has helped on many occasions in the backend.

Lazio head into week five against Inter Milan, which will be one of the most anticipating games to watch this round. The Biancocelesti enter their match with the squad being in good form which is great news for Simone Inzaghi. Last season, the manager struggled with injuries throughout the year so he will be happy to have all players at his disposal. The manager will be aiming to continue their strong start to the season.

As for their opponent, Inter Milan also came off a strong performance winning 2-0 against AC Milan. Marcelo Brozovic and Romelu Lukaku led the way for the Nerazzurri. For Lukaku, it was his first goal in a Derby della Madonnina and he has continued to have a strong start to the season. After being acquired from Manchester United in the summer, the striker has made his presence known in all the games he has started this season. The forward has scored three goals in their four Serie A matches.

Inter has had a positive start to their season, being 4-0 under new coach Antonio Conte. The Nerazzurri continue to adjust under Conte but have shown progression through each game. In their first four matches of the Serie A season, Inter has only given up one goal as their new addition Diego Godin has been a great presence in their backfield. Inter will look to continue their winning streak and keep pace with Juventus who are only one point ahead of them.

Suspensions and Injuries

Lazio: Jordan Lukaku (Doubtful)

Inter Milan: None

Predicted Line Up

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Bastos; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Immobile, Correa

Inter Milan (3-5-2): Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; Candreva, Vecino, Brozovic, Sensi, Asamoah; Lukaku, Politano

Key Clashes

Immobile had a strong start to the season as the striker continues to score for the Biancocelesti. The Italian found the back of the net in his recent game against Parma, to help Lazio end a two-game losing streak. The forward has four goals in the 2018/19 season and has been playing great football this year. While he’s been able to score, the striker has also displayed a strong work ethic which has allowed him to create opportunities for his teammates.

Lukaku has been a great acquisition for Inter Milan this season as the forward continues to score goals. In his last game against AC Milan, the striker scored for the Nerazzurri, which had helped win the game. Since joining Inter, Lukaku has scored three goals in the 2019/20 Serie A season and continues to show as why Conte wanted him in the summer.