Torino 2-1 AC Milan: Andrea Belotti punishes the Rossoneri

AC Milan's Krzysztof Piatek scored a penalty but in the end it was not enough as Torino striker Andrea Belotti bagged a brace in the second half to sink wasteful AC Milan.

Story of the game

The first half at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino was pretty well dominated by AC Milan. They held possession very well throughout the half and have several chances to punish their opponents, Torino F.C.

Torino F.C were on the back foot for majority of the first half but did show positive glimpses and tested Milan.

In the 18th minute, Milan's hard work finally paid off and the Rossoneri got their breakthrough. As the ball was crossed in from the right side by Piatek towards Rafael Leao, Torino full-back Lorenzo De Silvestri clipped Leao, resulting in him going to ground. A clear penalty was awarded to Milan and their striker Piatek stepped up, making no mistake.

With Milan now up 1-0, they continued to pressure the Granata, forcing goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu to make several good saves. The first half came to an end with Milan taking only a 1-0 lead into the dressing room.

Second half

The second half was almost a completely different match, as Torino started to press Milan and put on much more pressure. With 57 minutes completed and the score still 1-0, Torino coach Walter Mazzari made his first substitution replacing defender Lyanco for a more attacking option in Cristian Ansaldi.

A few minutes later still with no change in the scoreline, Mazzari made another change, replacing Simone Verdi with Alex Berenguer. This substitution paid dividends when a few minutes later, Torino captain Belotti tied up the match in the 72nd minute with a fierce strike from just outside the box. Arguments could be made that Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma could have done better to make the save.

Just a few short minutes later Belotti scored his second by pouncing on a rebound and finishing with a wonderful overhead kick to put his side up 2-1.

Milan did have their chances to tie it at two but another incredible save by Sirigu on a Piatek header and then Franck Kessie skying his finish over the bar from just in front of the net, meant Milan would not get a point in this one, eventually losing the match 2-1.

Takeaways from the match

Undoubtedly, by single-handedly sinking Milan, Torino captain Belotti was one of their bright spots and arguably the man of the match. The striker now has four goals in five Serie A matches this season. Daniele Baselli also impressed throughout the match and Berenguer was a difference maker once he came on.

Although Milan took the loss, they also had lots of impressive play and players in the match. Most notably, Rafael Leao was very good and troubled the Torino defence often, it was unfortunate he was taken off. New summer signings Theo Hernandez looked impressive at left-back and Ismael Bennacer pulled the strings well in the centre of the park.

Next matches

After the win, Torino now sit in sixth place on the Serie A table and travel to Parma on Monday to take on 12th place Parma Calcio 1913. Parma pose as a hardworking but inconsistent opponent and Torino will need to be well prepared for this one.

After back-to-back losses, Milan now sit in 13th place and take on 15th place ACF Fiorentina at the San Siro on Sunday evening. La Viola had a slow start to the season, but are now starting to look like they are finding their form. No doubt Milan will have their hands full in that contest, but coach Marco Giampaolo will be hoping for a much better outcome.