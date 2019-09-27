Getafe v Barcelona: Can Barcelona get their first away win?

Getafe takes on Barcelona on Saturday afternoon in the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez. Los Azulones have only been defeated once this season - in their opener against Atletico Madrid and will be confident of getting something from the match. Barcelona starts matchday seven in sixth place on 10 points with two defeats and a draw in their opening three away fixtures. Ernesto Valverde’s men will be hoping for a first away win of the season.

Team News

Getafe will once again be without the services of injured trio Amath Ndiaye, Filip Manojlovic and Vitorino Antunes, but the capital side did not suffer any fresh setbacks in the clash with Valencia midweek.

Left-winger Marc Cucurella is on loan with Getafe from Barcelona, however, there is no clause making the 21-year-old ineligible this weekend, and therefore is expected to feature for the home side.

The midweek round tends to see rotations across LaLiga Santander, and Getafe are likely to be no different. Head coach Jose Bordalas expects to make changes.

"We're obliged to [rotate]," he explained.

"There are a lot of matches in a very small period. We have to be aware that our players aren't supermen.

"We have to be careful so that injuries don't occur."

Barcelona boss Valverde is expecting a similar test to last season in Getafe.

"It will be a similar match to last year," he stated.

"Getafe are tough and disciplined. They are a team that does well in attack, with many players. We suffered a lot last year to win there.

"They always tend to allow few chances."

Ansu Fati will not be making the trip to the Spanish capital due to a minor knee problem. The 16-year-old has been one of Barcelona's top performers in what has been a disappointing start to the season for Ernesto Valverde's men but is unable to make the squad list for the upcoming LaLiga Santander encounter. The club announced that Fati will not travel due to a tendon problem in his right knee.

Lionel Messi is also sidelined having picked up a knock in Tuesday night’s win over Villarreal. Elsewhere, Samuel Umtiti and Jordi Alba are still on the sidelines with foot and hamstring injuries respectively. As a result, Junior Firpo is once again expected to line up at left-back.

Head To Head

Last six competitive meetings: Five Barcelona Wins, One Draw.

Barcelona won both meetings against Getafe last term.

The Blaugrana emerged 2-1 winners in each of their league visits since Getafe’s return to La Liga in 2017.

Recent Form

Getafe have just started to find a bit of form. They staged a dramatic comeback to rescue a point at the Mestalla in midweek. Barcelona’s current away form is poor and they might just fancy an upset on Saturday.

Barcelona were also midweek winners as they saw off Villarreal 2-1 at Camp Nou. That game saw Ernesto Valverde start with Luis Suarez, Leo Messi and Antoine Griezmann in the same team for the first time. However, the victory was marred by a groin injury to Messi which has ruled him out.

The absence of Messi is a huge boost for the hosts. Barcelona are without a win in seven away games since their 2-0 victory at Alaves back in April.

Predicted line-ups

Soria; Suarez, Djene, Cabrera, Garcia; Cucurella, Arambarri, Maksimovic, Fajr; Molina, Mata (4-4-2)

Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Firpo; Arthur, Busquets, de Jong; Griezmann, Suarez, Dembele (4-3-3)