Udinese vs Torino: Inconsistent Torino travel to struggling Udinese

The teams

Torino F.C have had some very good games thus far in Serie A this season, but they have also shown they can be vulnerable and inconsistent at the back. Having beaten the likes of AC Milan, drawing a top team like SSC Napoli but then losing to struggling clubs such as UC Sampdoria and Parma Calcio 1913, is not a recipe for success. Surely coach Walter Mazzarri will be hoping for some consistent play and a victory from the Granata in Sunday's match when they take on Udinese Calcio.

Udinese, have not been much better this year. Currently, in 14th spot with already four losses in the first seven games, they need to find some ways to put the ball in the back of the net if they plan on being successful this season. In their first seven games, Udinese has only three goals for, and that may prove costly later in the season. Coming off a slim 1-0 defeat in their last match against AFC Fiorentina, Udinese coach Igor Tudor will be looking for a similar performance defensively but surely hoping for a little more in attack.

Potential lineups

Udinese (3-5-2): Juan Musso; William Troost-Ekong, Nicholas Opoku, Samir; Jens Stryger Larsen, Rolando Mandragora, Walace, Rodrigo de Paul, Ken Sema; Kevin Lasagna, Stefano Okaka

Torino (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Nicolas N'Koulou, Armando Izzo, Lyanco; Ola Aina, Daniele Baselli, Tomas Rincon, Soualiho Meite, Cristian Ansaldi; Simone Verdi, Andrea Belotti

Who to watch

From Udinese, keep an eye out for arguably their best player Rodrigo de Paul. The Argentinian had a lot of interest from other clubs this summer but ended up staying in Udine. Now, Udinese needs him more than ever and they need their dynamic midfielder to step up after a slow start to the season. Another bright spot for Udinese has been their goalkeeper Juan Musso. Making some incredible saves already to keep Udinese in games. The 25-year-old is already attracting interest from other clubs, so Udinese better enjoy him while he is still there.

Two important players from Torino that are crucial to their success and have been for years, are the likes of Daniele Baselli and Andrea Belotti. Baselli has had a very promising start to the season and has played a key role in the Granata midfield. He has been responsible with his defensive duties and has contributed in attack, joining in when he can. Belotti, the captain, the leader of Torino is no stranger to putting the ball in the back of the net, which he has done plenty of this season. Recently doing it on the international stage when he scored two goals for the Italian National Team against Liechtenstein in their UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying match on Tuesday. Undoubtedly, Belotti will be hoping to do much of the same in Sunday's clash.

Match details

Sunday's clash between these two middle of the table teams takes place at the Stadio Friuli in Udine. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m (GMT+1).

Both teams look to play a similar style and formation making for an interesting match. Udinese's attack has been lacklustre thus far, but surely they will try to exploit this Torino back-line who have had some issues to defending, as they have already conceited 10 goals. However, a dynamic goalscorer like Belotti, can get Torino out of a jam and he can surely be the gamechanger.