Claudio Ranieri to be awarded the Panchina d'Oro

Claudio Ranieri of Italy and Leicester accepts The Best FIFA Men's Coach Award during The Best FIFA Football Awards. Source - Getty Images.

Claudio Ranieri will be awarded the Panchina d’Oro, or ‘Golden Bench’, by the Italian Football Federation next week.

The 65-year-old miraculously guided Leicester City to the Premier League title last season but was sacked last month with the Foxes lingering dangerously above the relegation zone.

This will be yet another award that the Italian has received since he tasted title glory. Ranieri gained recognition from the Premier League, the BBC, FIFA and the League Managers Association amongst others.

The ceremony will occur on Monday at Italy’s national training centre in Florence.

Well-deserved

The plaudits Claudio Ranieri has collected been endless. The former Chelsea and Monaco boss famously overcame 5000/1 odds to take lowly Leicester, who had narrowly avoided the drop just months prior to his appointment, to the summit of England’s top flight.

The immensely popular Italian continued to impress in the Champions League this term after successfully navigating the group stages during the club’s first European campaign since a spell in the UEFA Cup in 2000.

Claudio Ranieri showcases the Premier League trophy to Leicester fans during the club's open-top bus parade in 2016. Source - Getty Images.

However, poor performances in the league left much to be desired as the East Midlands outfit drifted further towards the bottom three with reports that Ranieri had lost the dressing room. Ranieri was subsequently relieved of his duties following a respectable 2-1 defeat to Sevilla in the Champions League knockout stages.

One-time assistant Craig Shakespeare has since taken over the reigns and has guided the champions the four successive wins in all competitions - steering the team away from danger and further in Europe.

In good company

Disappointing results have done little to tarnish the manager’s now stellar reputation, especially in his native country.

The Panchina d’Oro is normally reserved for the best coach in Serie A but a number of special awards have been handed out since its inception. Marcelo Lippi, for example, was awarded a special ‘Golden Bench’ after his success with the national side at the 2006 World Cup.

Previous recipients include Antonio Conte, Fabio Capello, Lippi, Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian FA, the FIGC, said: "During the ceremony a special Golden Bench will be given to Claudio Ranieri, the protagonist of the extraordinary journey by Leicester, with whom he won the Premier League."

Ranieri is also due to give a speech at the event for the coaches of Italy’s professional club sides.