PSG 2-3 Juventus: Marchisio brace helps Italians to victory in Miami

If El Classico is supposed to be the main course of football action this week at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, than an amazing appetiser was served Wednesday night to the Florida fans.

Under the lights and in the heat, Juventus defeated PSG 3-2 in a back and forth pre-season friendly in the International Champions Cup.

Higuain's mark

Despite it only being a friendly pre-season match, the Italian champions and French runner-up played quite the aggressive and lively match. After failing to score early chances by Colombian Juan Cuardrado and young Argentinian superstar Paulo Dybala, Juventus continued to put pressure on the Parisians throughout the entire rest first half.

All of that pressure paid off when Gonzalo Higuain beautifully slotted home the opener just one minute from the end of the first half.

Parisian fight

PSG midfielder Goncalo Guedes tied the match up at 1-1 ff a cross from Angel Di Maria. The Argentina winger had weaved through the Juventus backline before placing the perfect ball to the back post to be smashed home in the 55th minute.

It did not take long for the Italian side to restore their lead, as eight minutes later Claudio Marchisio smashed home a shot from the top of the box to give Juventus a 2-1 lead.

Javier Pastore and his PSG teammates continued to attack the Juventus defense and equalised once again in the 89th minute, after they finally got one past Juventus goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio. Pinsoglio had made two point blank saves from PSG attacks in the second half but could not stop Pastore from squaring the match.

Frantic finale

As it seemed as if the match would be going to penalties, Paris' Presnel Kimpembe gave away a penalty in the 89th minute. Claudio Marchisio slotted the ball home to give himself a brace on the night and give his side the 3-2 lead late.

PSG had a penalty shout of their own dismissed on the final play of the match in stoppage time, but Javier Pastore's fall in the box was waived away by the referee, virtually securing a pre-season victory for the Old Lady.

No Ney... Yet

While PSG have not signed Barcelona superstar Neymar yet, Miami fans will be able to see the Brazilian Saturday when El Classico is played at Hard Rock Stadium.

It was reported today by French outlets that PSG have given Neymar until next week to decide on whether he will move to the french capital or stay at the Nou Camp.