UK Ice hockey round-up (w/e 13th January)

Nottingham Panthers still lead the Elite League after an impressive 4-1 win at home to Cardiff Devils – David Ling scored all four. Belfast surprisingly lost 3-2 at home to Dundee Stars – Mike Wirll hit a hat-trick – but the Giants kept their title hopes alive with a 4-3 shoot-out win over Coventry Blaze – Robby Sandrock hit the winner. Sheffield Steelers stay in touch with the leading pair after a couple of wins – 6-3 at Fife Flyers and 7-2 at home to Braehead Clan – Tylor Michel scored four over the weekend. Billy Bagron hit the shoot-out decider for Dundee in their 4-3 win at Braehead, and the Stars followed with another 4-3 victory at Edinburgh Capitals. Cardiff beat Fife 3-1, while Hull Stingrays twice lost 3-2 after shoot-outs – on home ice against Edinburgh and away at Coventry.

Guildford Flames stay top of the EPL after a mixed weekend. They crashed 6-1 at Manchester Phoenix – Michal Psurny scored twice – but recovered impressively to down Basingstoke Bison 5-2. Psurny grabbed another pair as Phoenix ran out 6-1 winners at Telford, while the Tigers also lost 4-2 at MK Lightning. Two goals from Doug Sheppard helped Bison to a 4-1 win at home to Slough, but the Jets bounced back with a 3-1 victory over Lightning. Bracknell Bees recorded a double success over Swindon Wildcats – winning 6-2 on the road before claiming a 5-4 shoot-out success on home ice. Sheffield and Peterborough shared the spoils in their double header – Steeldogs won 3-2 t home, but Phantoms claimed a 6-3 victory in the reverse fixture.

Solway Sharks are four points clear at the top of NIHL1 North after a 3-2 victory over title rivals Billingham Stars. The Teessiders’ completed a disappointing weekend with a 2-2 draw at home to Sutton Sting. Blackburn Hawks edged past Whitley 4-3, but Warriors bounced back in style with a 10-1 demolition of Trafford Metros – Callum Watson scored four. Sheffield Spartans enjoyed a rare four-point weekend – winning 5-1 at Coventry Blaze and following up with an impressive 7-4 success at home to the Hawks – Ollie Barron (2) led Spartans’ scoring. Telford came from behind to snatch a 4-4 draw at home to Trafford – Ryan Stanton bagged a brace for the Titans.

NIHL2 North leaders Nottingham Lions needed a last minute equaliser by Michael Rose to grab a 3-3 draw at Sheffield Senators. Deeside Dragons remain second after a 9-2 win over Fylde Flyers – James Parsons (3) & Jordan Bannon (2) led the scoring. Solihull Barons are up to third after a narrow 3-2 success at home to the Senators.