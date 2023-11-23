Sofia Kenin - Fighting back to the top

American star Sofia Kenin spoke to VAVEL on her Australian Open win, injury struggles and her goals for the future.

On her Grand Slam success

Sofia Kenin won the Australian Open in 2020, at the age of just 21, a memorable week for the American.

"They were obviously the best weeks of my life," said Kenin.

"If you want to win any tournament it's a grand slam.

"It's two weeks with a lot of emotions, mentally and physically you've got to do everything right."

The young American had never reached the quarter finals of a Grand Slam before her run in Melbourne and needed to keep momentum going to win the title.

"Every match I was getting more confident.

"I enjoyed every moment of it, and it was the most adrenaline I've had in my life.

"When I won, I was like 'Oh my God', I was in shock, but I knew I deserved to win, I played to win," said Kenin.

Winning a first Grand Slam title didn't satisfy her appetite for success, as she was back in another final at the French Open later the same year.

Kenin came up short against future World Number one Iga Swiatek but had established herself as one of the top players in the women's game.

"After AO (Australian Open), backing it up with the French (Open Final) was great.

"It was another rollercoaster for me, a lot of adrenaline, I had some great matches," said Kenin.

Despite her experience in Australia, Kenin still recognised the pressure of playing in a Grand Slam Final.

"It wasn't as big as Australia, I felt like I knew the feeling, the experience as I had already done it once.

"But still, of course, it's the final of a Grand Slam, you're obviously going to feel it, it's not just some tournament next to your house.

"Everyone trains to be the best there and I'm grateful that I was able to have a great 2020," said the World number 33.

On her upbringing

Kenin was born in Moscow, Russia before moving to the United States as a child.

Moving at such a young age makes memories hard to come by for the 25-year-old.

"I can't really remember much, but there are some videos of me playing in the snow, making snowmen," said Kenin.

Her Russian upbringing does explain the confusion around her first name.

Despite being known by many as Sofia, the American prefers to go by Sonya.

"Sonya is just a Russian nickname, like Alexander and Sascha, that type of thing.

"Everyone on tour calls me Sonya, no-one calls me Sofia.

"For my fans, all my channels are Sofia, I feel it might get too complicated to explain to them, they always call me Sofia, which is crazy, but I get why obviously," said Kenin.

In her younger years, Kenin had different interests to the rest of the kids her age.

"I wasn't into toys or anything like that.

"My parents tried getting me to play with Barbie dolls and Bratz, but I was never into all of that," said Kenin.

It was soon clear to see that tennis was what Kenin had been waiting for.

"Then I just stepped on to the court, my dad gave me a racquet and I loved it.

"From that moment I loved it, he saw that there was something there.

"As I grew up, I was like ok this is something I want to do.

"I really wanted to be a professional tennis player," said the world number 33.

On struggling with injuries

Since her success in 2020, Kenin has struggled with injuries and a bout of COVID-19 that saw her ranking fall to outside the world's top 200.

Despite the struggles, the young American worked hard to stay positive.

"It is what it is.

"It's not always an upward road, sometimes you're going to have downfalls.

"But you've got to pick yourself back up, I've got a great support system with family, friends and my agents," said the former world number three.

There were some tough times for Kenin however, during her recovery.

"It was tough, I'm not saying I was rock solid.

"It took me some time to want to play tennis again, asking do I really want to do it.

"I'm happy that I got out of it and am finally loving it again, seeing the results that I want to see and putting in the hard work," said Kenin.

On her comeback in 2023

Kenin returned to form in 2023 ending the season well inside the world's top 50, a year highlighted by two great weeks in San Diego and Guadalajara.

"I had a great run at the US Open, playing some great tennis, I feel like I carried that momentum and it helped for those next few tournaments," said Kenin.

The 25-year-old reached the final in San Diego, her first since losing to Swiatek at the French Open three years prior.

Despite success on the hard courts, Kenin saw Wimbledon as the turning point in her season.

"My mindset changed a little bit, I tried not to look at the draw too much, and instead just said whatever happens, happens.

"It took some of the pressure off of me.

"By Wimbledon I was already feeling more confident, I'm proud of myself for finishing the year off pretty strong," said the 2020 Australian Open champion.

With such a strong end to the year, Kenin believes she's edging closer to her 2020 Grand Slam winning level.

"Honestly, I feel like I've gotten myself back to where I was at the 2020 Australian Open.

"I'm feisty, I'm in good shape, I love the sport, I'm competing.

"If someone has to win, they really have to win and beat me, instead of me just fading away.

"Maybe 2020 Kenin would beat me right now, just by a little bit, but not by a lot so it's fine," joked Kenin.

On her goals for the future

As Kenin improves and gets back to her pre-injury level, dreams of further success are becoming more realistic.

"I would love to win the US Open," said Kenin.

"I feel like the top 20 is maybe a mini goal (for 2024).

"But of course, I would love to qualify for the Olympics and win a Slam," said the 25-year-old.

Whilst success on the court is important, Kenin is keen to remember what really matters.

"Of course, I want to be injury free and healthy.

"Everyone around me to be good and healthy, that's a bit more important than tennis," said Kenin.