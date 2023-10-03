Devon Witherspoon shines as Seattle Seahawks embarrass New York Giants

Devon Witherspoon announced himself to the masses in the Seahawks’ 24-3 victory over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

In the lead-up to the game, the Hawks decision to select the former Illinois man came under scrutiny, with many questioning whether they were right to pass on Jalen Carter.

However, the number five pick in the 2023 draft rebuffed those doubts with a statement performance.

He finished the contest with seven tackles, two sacks and a 97-yard pick-six in his first game playing in the slot.

Witherspoon became the first Seahawks to record two sacks and a pick six in a game since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

He also scored his first defence touchdown since he was a senior in high school.

Story of the Game

The Seattle secondary took a blow after just nine snaps of the first drive, when Jamal Adams, who was returning from 13 month lay-off, had to leave the game with a concussion.

The rest of the first quarter, both teams struggled to make an impact on offence until Mario Edwards Jr forced a strip-sack from Daniel Jones.

That led to a touchdown drive when Geno Smith found DK Metcalf late on, with Jason Myers making the field goal.

In the second quarter, Graham Gano reduced the deficit, as the hosts were forced to settle for a 55-yard field goal.

Drew Lock was then forced into the action for the visitors, with Smith injured and having to go for checks on his knee.

The former Broncos signal-caller found Noah Fant, who ran down the sideline, being brought down at the one-yard line, setting up a touchdown for Kenneth Walker III.

Witherspoon takes off on his touchdown run after intercepting the pass (Photo:Kathryn Rley/GETTY Images)

Then in the third quarter, just as it looked like the Giants were going to reduce the contest to a one-score game, the pick of the bunch for Pete Carroll’s side, rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon intercepted a Jones pass in the red zone and ran 97 yards, crossing right to left for the score.

Another interception by Quandre Diggs in the fourth quarter eventually led to a field goal by Myers to round off a great night for Seattle.

The Seahawks equalled a franchise record for the most sacks recorded in a game with 11; it is the first time a team has had four players with two or more sacks since the 1987 Dallas Cowboys, Uchenna Nwosu, Jordyn Brooks, Bobby Wagner and Witherspoon getting two each on this occasion.

The results takes Seattle to a 3-1 record as they go into their bye week, which will give Pete Carroll a chance to make some necessary adjustments and allow some of their injured players to recuperate.

Brian Daboll’s team slip to a 1-3 record, with a tough run of games coming up in the next few weeks, including trips to the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders, with home games against the Washington Commanders and New York Jets.