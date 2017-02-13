Jazmin Sawyers targets improvement in Birmingham after bronze at British indoor trials

Jazmin Sawyers finished third at the British trials behind Lorraine Ugen and Katarina Johnson-Thompson. (Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Three weeks after appearing on ITV talent show 'The Voice UK', Jazmin Sawyers was back competing in the long jump as she won a bronze medal at the British Athletics Indoor Team Trials.

It has been a whirlwind few months for the 22-year-old. Just a few days after finding out she had graduated from Bristol University with a 2:1 in law, she won a silver medal at the European Championships. Then just over a month later she was competing at her first Olympic Games in Rio.

Away from sport, Sawyers is a keen singer-songwriter and last month she showcased her singing talent on 'The Voice', impressing both viewers and the judges to become part of will.i.am's team.

As far as Sawyers is concerned, athletics is her primary focus and, after winning bronze at last weekend's British trials, she is targeting an improvement when she competes at the Müller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham this weekend.

Sawyers targets improvement in Birmingham

Sawyers was unable to defend her British indoor long jump title as 2016 world indoor bronze medallist Lorraine Ugen claimed her first British indoor title ahead of Katarina Johnson-Thompson. ​Sawyers did lead the women's final after her third jump of 6.54m, but Ugen and Johnson-Thompson responded with jumps of 6.66m and 6.69m respectively.

Sawyers was not able to better her round three jump and, speaking to VAVEL UK after finishing third, she said she was disappointed she couldn't have jumped closer to Ugen's winning distance of 6.72m. "It was a really good competition, I just wasn't really on the competitive side of things," Sawyers said. "I didn't really feature in the top end which is a shame so I am disappointed from that point of view. But a bronze medal at a national championships is always a positive."

Sawyers said she is hoping for "a better result" this weekend when she goes head-to-head with Johnson-Thompson and Ugen again at the Müller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham. When asked what she needed to improve ahead of next week's meeting, Sawyers said: "I feel in good shape to jump well, but my run-up was inconsistent. I need to make sure I am getting to the board in a better way; carrying my speed through to the board. It just didn't quite come together today."

'Athletics is my primary focus'

Despite progressing through to the next round of 'The Voice', there is absolutely no doubt over where Sawyers' focus lies. When asked about what happens if she wins the singing competition and how it will affect her athletics career, Sawyers thought about it for all of a nano-second, before replying: "It won't."

"There has been no change to my training," Sawyers added. "I have had a degree going on for the last four years that hasn't interfered and this takes up way less time than that. This is just something to do; I love it, music is a passion and it is nice to have something outside of athletics to focus on."

When an athlete is described as an "all-rounder" it usually means they excel at a second sport, which is true of Sawyers. The City of Stoke athlete used to be a heptathlete, before focusing on the long jump, and she also won a medal in the bobsleigh at the 2012 Youth Winter Olympics in Innsbruck, Austria. But in the case of Sawyers, the term "all-rounder" also means a lot more as she shares with the nation her talent and passion for singing.

There is no doubt that Sawyers is multi-talented and having competed at a Youth Winter Olympics, an Olympic Games and now starring on 'The Voice', what's next for her? "I think I will leave it at that for now," replies Sawyers.