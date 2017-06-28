MotoGP: Sachsenring Preview
As we approach the halfway point of the season, and less than a week after the Dutch GP at the TT Circuit Assen, the MotoGP class are set to meet at Sachsenring for round number nine of the 2017 season, the GoPro Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland.

Rossi returned to winning ways in Assen

Many people are still going to be buzzing about the fact that nine times world champion, Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) broke a severe drought and returned to winning ways at the last round at the ‘Cathedral of Speed’. But there was no time to sit around celebrating as straight away the MotoGP paddock was packed up and moved to their next location not far down the road.

A huge 385 days after his last victory, by the skin of his tyres, Rossi won a race where rain threatened. After a wet Qualifying he started from fourth on the grid, and when he made his way to the front he was just about to get settled before a rain shower hit bringing Danilo Petrucci (Octo Pramac Racing) and Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) into the mix.

 

Petrucci second due to trouble with back-markers

Trouble with backmarkers for Petrucci saw him lose vital time that meant he crossed the line in second despite a final chase, just 0.063 seconds behind Rossi who collected his 115th GP win. Behind them a brilliant little battle for third took place between Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda), Dovizioso and Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) but it was the Spanish 2016 MotoGP champion, Marquez that emerged victorious and claimed the final podium spot.

 

Disaster for Zarco in Assen

Unfortunately for pole position man, Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech3), the rookie got a magnificent pole, led for almost half the race before everything started to go wrong. He ended up first losing positions when he tried to defend his lead, then when the rain started he opted to change his bike, and then received a ride-through penalty for exceeding the speed limit in the pit lane when he swapped bikes… somehow he still managed to finish In the points.

 

Closest finish in the Moto2 class

It wasn’t just the MotoGP class that were a close finish, just as close and just as dramatic was both the Moto2 and Moto3. Just after confirming he would be joining the MotoGP class next year with his team, Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS, Franco Morbidelli took his fifth victory of the season.

The first five riders crossed the line within less than a second after all of them had led at some point or another throughout the race. Thomas Luthi (CarXpert Interwetten) was just 0.158 seconds off the win. But despite Mattia Pasini (Italtrans Racing Team) crossing the line next, Takaaki Nakagami (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) was awarded the final podium position as Pasini ran wide, gained time and did not return what was gained. Pasini was awarded fourth and Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Ajo) got another great result in fifth.

Bendsneyder crashed on the line

Unfortunately for local rider Bo Bendsneyder (Red Bull KTM Ajo), he crashed as he crossed the finish line and because he was not in contact with his bike, he was given a DNF in Assen. He was at the back of a group of 10 that crossed the line within a second of each other (as Adam Norrodin (SIC 5 Racing Team) had fell off on the last group) and after coming together with another rider came off and slid across the tarmac behind his bike.

Canet victorious in Assen

Aron Canet, who has just had his contract extended with Estrella Galicia 0,0 for another year, crossed the line first winning in Assen. He had enough drive out of the final chicane to finish just ahead of Romano Fenati (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers) who started from 15th on the grid, and Scottish rider, John McPhee (British Talent Team) who claimed a magnificent third after starting from 19th on the grid.

 

MotoGP championship extremely close

The MotoGP championship is closer than ever as the top four are covered by a mere 11 points. Dovizioso’s consistency has paid off, and his fourth in Assen, where previous leader Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha) crashed out, meant that the Italian leapfrogged the Spaniard to take over at the top of the table. Dovizioso is on 115 points, Vinales is four behind on 111 points, and his win in Assen left Rossi third with 108 points. Marquez is also in contention on 104 points in fourth.

There is no telling who is going to claim that title at this stage of the proceedings. We just know it is so close and as dramatic as ever. Rossi wants that 10th title, Marquez wants to defend his, Dovizioso wants his first and Ducati’s first in ages, and Vinales was determined to win the championship on his debut season.

Morbidelli remains on top in the Moto2 while Mir has a cushion

Morbidelli remains the championship leader in the Moto2 class on 148 points, 12 points ahead of Luthi. Another 13 points behind Luthi on 113 points is Alex Marquez (Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS) who has just has his contract extended by another year.

The Spaniard will be joined in the Moto2 team and class by current Moto3 championship leader, Joan Mir (Leopard Racing) who has signed a three year deal with the team. Mir has the most comfortable margin out of the three championship series as he leads on 140 points, 30 ahead of Canet in second. Fenati is third, two points behind Canet on 108 points.

 

Grand Prix Commission results after Assen

After the Assen meeting there was a Grand Prix Commission meeting that took place with some of the changes being made effective immediately. Regarding Technical Regulations changes introduced now, with catch tanks, detailed changes concerning tank capacity, including tubing and non-return valves where approved. Also new regulations were approved concerning materials that may be used in the construction of Moto3 and Moto2 chassis; slight modifications regarding the material used for the swingarm and wheel spindles will have regulations to apply to chassis in all classes.

Also effective immediately, wildcard riders will be included in the accidental injury insurance provided by IRTA and will no longer need to obtain insurance from their National Federation for that event thus giving them the same level over as the permanently contracted riders. It will also no longer be permitted for a rider to compete in more than one Championship during the same event.

Future changes to be made amongst the classes…

Machines in the Moto3 and MotoGP class must have the dashboard facility to display text message, which should be linked to the current warning lights with effect from 2018, and the Moto2 class from 2019. A precise list of messages that will be sent with the lights by Race Direction has been confirmed. Those who already have the facility may use it as a virtual pit board” and does not require amendments.

It was confirmed that Triumph will become suppliers for the Moto2 class from 2019 and Dell’Orto will be supplier of the ECU for the Moto2 class between 2018 and 2020. Also effective from 2019, detailed specifications for Mtoo2 electronics and ancillaries were confirmed.

It was also requested by HRC that with safety in mind, the inlet valves could be replaced on several Moto3 engines due to a manufacturing floor that has led them to crash. The changes are permitted under the supervision of Technical Direction staff and the engines worked on will be limited to a total usage of 2,200km.