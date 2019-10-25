Ferrari take top spot as Albon spins out - Mexico FP2

In the second practice of the weekend, Sebastian Vettel topped the times in his Ferrari, followed closely by Max Verstappen in the Red Bull.

Third place was picked up by the second Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

After the dominance in Japan, Mercedes dropped down the order, finishing the session in 4th and 5th position, with Valtteri Bottas narrowly beating Lewis Hamilton.

The second Red Bull of Alexander Albon was lost early in session when he came to blows with an exterior wall of the circuit.

Alexander Albon Red Flag

After Lance stroll brought out the first red flag of the weekend, Albon brought out the second after going through turn seven earlier on in the session.

The Thai born driver put too much of the car onto the curb on the outside of turn seven and managed to over rotate the car which slid to a halt when hitting the wall.

The large portion of damage done was to the steering arm and the front right wheel, which were both shattered.

Offs Galore

Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and Bottas amongst others all found themselves spinning around the track.

Both Leclerc and Sainz struggled going into the first corner, with the latter taking evasive action onto the runoff area.

Bottas had a moment coming into the stadium section, forcing Lando Norris to hold off on finishing a lap. Nico Hulkenberg and Daniil Kvyat also had moments of trouble too at Turn 1.

Two ends of the spectrum

Best of the rest for the large part of the session were Toro Rosso, with Daniil Kvyat leading his French counterpart for most of the session.

They took over from the McLaren dominance for FP2, having only been just over a second away from the rest of the top six.

However, on the opposite end of the scale Haas continued their poor run of form by ending the session towards the back of the grid.

It seems that the team cannot break through the adversity that they have had this year and have struggled to find solutions to their lack of pace.

Mexican Grand Prix FP2 results