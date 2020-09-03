Italian GP Preview - Session timings and how to watch

Coming off the back of another successful weekend in Belgium, Mercedes will be looking to capitalize on the lack of competition on the track, in order to secure yet another win this year.

Since last time out

Since the last time we took to the track, some major news has broke from the Williams garage. It was announced that this weekends Italian GP will be the last time that current team principle Claire Williams will be fulfilling her role, as the Williams family are due to 'Step to one side' after the GP.

The Williams family have been in charge of the team since their first race in Spain, back in 1977, a tenure of 43 years and 739 GPs at the helm.

"We have been in this sport for more than four decades. We are incredibly proud of our track record and the legacy we leave behind. We have always been in it for the love of it,for the pure pleasure of going motor racing, so this is not a decision that we have taken lightly but after much reflection and as a family." - Official Statement from Williams

The news comes a few weeks after the news of Williams accusation by American firm Dorilton Capital. The move was a bid to secure the future of the Williams brand, something that was deemed imperative for the existence of the team.

Needless to say that many eyes will be focused on Ferrari this weekend, as the team come back to Monza for the first time competitively since their win last year.

The Scuderia are somewhat of a religion for Italian motorsport fans, for obvious reasons, however this season has been one of their worst thus far, compounding their issues at Spa last time out, with both cars finishing outside of the top 10.

Charles Leclerc managed to produce some stellar performances in the car, despite the lack of quality that he has been given, whereas Sebastian Vettel seems to have struggled throughout the season. But the result coming out of Spa spell real trouble, especially coming into another power dominated track such as Monza, home track or not, its due to be a tough weekend.