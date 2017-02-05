MotoGP: The new Respol Honda RC213V (www.motogp.hondaracingcorporation.com)

The fourth team out of the MotoGP paddock to unveil their 2017 racing livery was the Repsol Honda team who recently made their presentation in Jakarta (Indonesia) a few days after the first official test of 2017 in Sepang, Malaysia.

Marquez and Pedrosa return to the heart of the operation

In the days that led up to the presentation, the 2016 MotoGP champion Marc Marquez and his teammate Dani Pedrosa visited the AHM Factory in Karawang. They then made their way to the Jakarta International Expo (JIEXPO) where fans who won a contest were able to join them for the presentation. As well as presenting the 2017 RC213V, they unveiled the Honda CBR250RR Repsol Edition, CRF250 Rally and CRF1000L Africa Twin.

(www.motogp.hondaracingcorporation.com)

Also alongside them on stage the two Repsol Honda riders were joined by HRC Director and General Manager of Race Operations Management Division, Tetsuhiro Kuwata, and Livio Suppo, Team Prinicpal, and Asta Honda Motor executives made up of President Director, Toshiyuki Inuma, Senior Vice President, Johannes Lomanm and Marketing Directors Morgono Tanuwijaya and Koji Sugita.

(www.motogp.hondaracingcorporation.com)

The 2017 livery unveiled

Fans have already had the opportunity to see the 2017 model at testing in Valencia, Spain after the season finale in 2016, and again in Malaysia at the Sepang International Circuit where they completed three days of testing. Marquez allowed them to finish near the top ending up second quickest overall after the three days. It was then on to various locations nearby before they made their way back to Europe.

(www.motogp.hondaracingcorporation.com)

Many modifications made on the RC213V

Besides the obvious lack of winglets, which were only subtle on the Honda, there have been slight changes to the livery on the RC213V. The 1000cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke DOHC 4 valve V4 enginine has a maximum power output of over 180kW held in an aluminium twin-tube frame. It has a telescopic fork front suspension and a pro-link suspension on the rear supplied by Ohlins and even has a dedicated technician. It is also equipped with carbon fibre Brembo brakes on the front, and a Yukata steel brake disc on the rear.

The chassis has been modified for 2017, it has been made more rigid and balances and 'designed to reach the maximum compatibility between turning and stability'. The light yet stiff twin-spar frame enables the engine to deliver the power to the rear tyre, yet it remains flexible enough to allow enough tyre grip from the 17 inch Michelin. The engine has been reviewed in every aspect; seven will be available throughout the year. They have worked to make it lighter yet more powerful and rider-friendly.

(www.motogp.hondaracingcorporation.com)

The carbon-fibre bodywork on the RC213V has been modified to make the bike as aerodynamic as possible, as compensation for the lack of winglets has had to be made by all manufacturers and teams. The fairing has been designed to “reach the maximum compatibility and performance between handling and drag”.

Marquez feeling incredibly welcome in Indonesia

Marquez was happy to be in Indonesia for the presentation as he spoke of how he knows “how much they love MotoGP”. Every year he complimented that they are “always able to make [him] feel even more welcome than the last time”. As “amazing” as they made him feel, he shared his thoughts on his experience that he found “very interesting and pleasant visiting the factory”. He explained that not only was it because he “loves bikes”, the Spanish five times champion “liked very much to see how they’re ‘born’, and to meet all the people behind this.”

He found the people of Indonesia to be very “supportive and passionate” and during the 2017 season he spoke of how they plan to “do our best to give them a reason to celebrate”. Discussing the tests he felt they had started them “well enough” however he feels they “all must keep working and take more steps forward to be prepared to fight at the top again”.

(www.motogp.hondaracingcorporation.com)

Pedrosa excited to return after missing out in 2016 due to injury

Teammate to Marquez, Pedrosa, spoke of how they “officially launched [their] 2017 season”, something he described as an “exciting moment”, even though he said that he has “already lived it many times”. The Spanish rider confirmed that he “feels good” and that he is “really looking forward to starting the new racing year”.

He mentioned how this year he was “happy” that they were Indonesia for the team launch as in October 2016 he was unable to attend and event they hosted there “due to an injury” he was disappointed as “so many people from Indonesia showed [him] their support”. Describing his time at the Astra Honda plant he felt it was “amazing” especially as “there were more than 2,000 people cheering and greeting” the riders when they were there.

(www.motogp.hondaracingcorporation.com)

Kuwata expresses his gratitude for his welcome at the team presentation

Kuwata always expressed his gratitude to Astra Honda “for hosting” the team launch in Jakarta again, and also for their incredible welcome. He too discussed their experience when visiting the Astra Honda Motor Factory in a country “that counts so many passionate MotoGP followers”. He felt that that experience was especially good for Marquez and Pedrosa as they “had the chance to meet with the many people who work in the production sector”. He also felt it was an opportunity for them also to see “how well known they are and how much support they have”.

Speaking about their aims for the 2017 season, the HRC Director declared that they will “keep working at 100% to continue improving [their] bike” which he hopes in turn will “allow Marc and Dani to once again fight at the front in the next MotoGP World Championship”.