Vinales wins Movistar Yamaha race debut in Qatar

Image credit: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

After the catastrophe that turned out to be Qualifying ahead of the 2017 MotoGP season opener at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar, where rain meant a wet track was too dangerous to ride on under the floodlights, the MotoGP race was delayed as a soft rain shower began as the riders made their way to the grid.

Officials pondered over what to do with the race

Safety officer and former MotoGP legend, Loris Capirossi spent several laps on track in the medical car in an attempt to monitor the conditions before things got underway. The rain in Qatar would not only cause glare from the reflection on the track under the floodlights, the spray would also reduce visibility. Mix this with the fact no time was spent on full Michelin Power Wet tyres, it meant that the rain threatened the race altogether.

After collating on the grid, the paddock made their way back after the race was delayed. The pit lane reopened 15 minutes past the time the race was initially due to start and the riders made their way back out on the track; Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) took his time leaving the pits.

Riders discovered track was slippery on sighting lap

As they completed the sighting lap, several riders were seen continuing onto the run-off area at turn 14 and then waving their hands in frustration as there appeared to be a lack of adhesion at certain parts of the track. Movistar Yamaha riders Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi looked at each other and shook their heads together as they approached the grid. Riders then collected at the start line where they spoke to officials about their concerns with the track conditions.

The debate continued on the grid as the riders returned to their bikes, and the team bosses continued the debate with race officials. Eventually, the debate was removed from the grid and out of the public eye, and they went behind closed doors to decide what would be best as it was rumoured that rain was falling on the other side of the track.

Qualifying determined by combined Free Practice times

The cancelled qualifying session meant that the combined Free Practice times would be used to determine the grid positions. It meant that on his race debut for Movistar Yamaha, Vinales was on pole position, and was joined on the front row by Andrea Iannone making his race debut for Team Suzuki Ecstar, and 2016 MotoGP champion, Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda).

Marquez was quickest during the extended warm-up that took place prior to the Moto3 and Moto2 season openers in the desert. The Spanish five times world champion crashed but was unhurt and OK to continue with the rest of the day.

Tyre choices changed as number of laps reduced in race

As time passed while they tried to figure out what to do, with riders’ safety at the forefront of everyone’s minds, the thoughts for the riders turned to tyres as, because time was being wasted, the number of laps to be raced was due to be reduced from 22. This meant that those who may have opted for hard or medium tyres, may have wanted to consider a softer compound as the harder tyre would not be needed for a shorter race distance.

Meanwhile, as it was announced that the new race distance would be completed over 20 laps, following two warm-up laps, Capirossi went back out in the medical car with some others to determine whether the track conditions had improved; at one point they got out and checked the track with their own hands.

Things were eventually about to get underway

Then, 37 minutes after the race was due to start initially, the claxon sounded to signal that the grid needed to be cleared so everything could get underway. The safety car left the starting grid to check things as the riders tried to focus and get in the zone ready for the race. The lights went out and the riders began their two warm-up laps with Marquez leading the way; he had chosen to ride with medium compound front and rear Michelin Power Slicks as had all of the front row.

Iannone leads the way into the first turn of the 2017 MotoGP season

The riders lined up on the grid to officially start the 2017 MotoGP season. It was Iannone who led into turn one of the race, but rookie to the MotoGP class, double Moto2 champion Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) was pushing his way towards the front. Whilst Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team) ran wide at the start of the race, Zarco was able to take the lead.

Iannone then became a target of Marquez’, and the Spaniard ended up making contact with the Italian as he barged his way past to take second. However, Iannone was reluctant to ose the position and kept on attacking and was all over the back of Marquez.

Zarco leads his debut MotoGP race

When the second lap got underway, Zarco, the rookie, led ahead of Marquez and Iannone. Dovizioso was behind them in fourth ahead of Vinales, Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda) and nine times world champion, Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha). Rossi’ camera was seen hanging off the bike, swinging around as he continued travelling. He was not black-flagged as it was not considered a danger; it came off as a result of an impact when the race got underway.

Marquez was catching up to Zarco as they made their way through the twist and turns of the corners, but it was obvious that the Yamaha had better acceleration than the Honda as Zarco was able to pull away and slightly extend a lead when they approached the straights. As Marquez’s attention was focused on Zarco, he ended up losing a place to Iannone who reclaimed second from him on his debut with Team Suzuki Ecstar; still, it was Rossi who set the fastest lap so far.

By the third lap, Marquez had managed to make his way back past Iannone. Further down. Rossi commenced in battle with Pedrosa passing him, however he retaliated immediately. Further down the field Jack Miller (Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS) overtook Scott Redding (Octo Pramac Racing) to take an impressive ninth position. Marquez set the fastest lap so far on lap three.

Back on the front as they powered down the start-finish straight, Dovizioso was able to pass his former teammate Iannone to take third. Rossi was also able to again make his way past Pedrosa once again. The duo were also able to catch Vinales who lost half a second when he made a mistake.

Crutchlow has first crash of the race

Unfortunately for Crutchlow, he suffered his and the first crash of the race when he came off at the final turn (16) of the track. Fortunately he was unhurt, and he was soon able to recover the bike with the help of the marshalls, and was able to continue on with the race.

The next lap (6) saw Dovizioso manage to travel up the inside of Marquez and successfully take second from the five times world champion. Ahead of them however, Zarco had managed to build up a lead of over 1.6 seconds, but could he make it stick?

The news then came through that Crutchlow had once again crashed out of the race. This time it ended his day early as he came off at a fast turn 13; the front tucked under and they began to travel into the gravel destroying itself as it tumbled to an abrupt halt.

Disaster for leader Zarco who crashes out of his MotoGP debut race

Zarco began lap seven of the now 20 lap race still in the lead. But disaster struck as he got caught out at turn two. He got caught out at the same corner that had proved notorious all weekend and the bike slid into the gravel. There was no way e could recover. It was a great shame that he was not able to see such a great start to his debut MotoGP season come to an abrupt end.

On the following lap, Alvaro Bautista (Pull & Bear Aspar Team) was the next to get caught out as he came off at turn 16 of the track. Returning to his former team and to machinery he once raced on before he switched to Aprilia, his race was over quickly; fortunately he was unhurt.

Dovizioso leads as Iannone and Marquez battled for second

Back at the front Dovizioso continued to lead ahead of Iannone who had once again made his way past Marquez to take second. Marquez once again retaliated however, Iannone not being the type to give in easily, got extremely close to the Honda rider as he tried to fight back for the place.

As they began the 10th lap, it was a drag race down the start-finish straight between the duo but Marquez was braver with the brakes and entered the first turn in second. Behind him, Vinales was catching the Italian, bringing his new teammate, Rossi with him. The battle for second was on!

History repeated itself at the same place on the next lap as another drag race took place down the main straight, Heading into turn one, Rossi overshot the corner and ran wide. As Hector Barbera (Reale Avintia Racing) overtook Tito Rabat (Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS) further down the field at turn one to claim 16th as they continued battling for the position, at the front Iannone was persistently trying to reclaim second from Marquez.

Iannone loses out when he makes contact with the rear of Marquez

Much to the Italian’s disappointment however, his debut for the team came to a very abrupt end. The front wheel of his Suzuki touched the back of Marquez’ Honda and Iannone was caught out. He slid off and out of the race at turn 15; it was race over.

The 12th lap got underway, and just nine laps remained when Vinales was able to overtake Marquez at turn one to take now second from the Spaniard as he benefited from the bad luck of his former teammate. Rossi then became Marquez’s problem as the Italian had caught him up. By the end of the lap Rossi was able to overtake Marquez, who retaliated, but then as they approached the next right hand turn, Rossi had the inside line and was able to make his change of position stick.

Vinales takes the lead of the Qatar GP

Vinales continued on his pursuit of Dovizioso at the front for a couple of laps. By lap 14, with seven to go, Vinales had caught him and the battle for first had now begun. Vinales first made his move on by travelling on the inside of a left-hand corner and was able to make it stick and became the leader of the Qatar GP.

Further down the field, the quickest rookie of the tests, Jonas Folger (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) was able to pass Loris Baz (Reale Avintia Racing) to take 12th. Right behind them, Barbera managed to make his way past Karel Abraham (Pull & Bear Aspar Team) to take 14th.

As they began the 15th lap, it was Vinales who remained in front leading over the line, however the acceleration of the Ducati Desmosedici GP 17 and late braking enabled Dovizioso to take the lead heading into turn one. Vinales’ bike as wriggling underneath him as he struggled to stop in time for the corner and the back began to lift off the floor.

The battle for the lead continued

Further round the lap however, Vinales was able to regain his lead as he overtook again on the inside of a right-had corner. Behind them Rossi was stalking the two of them, lurking behind ready to pounce should they get tangled up ahead of him. Folger continued to progress up the field overtaking Lorenzo to take 10th.

Once again on the start-finish straight as they came to the end of the 16th lap, Dovizioso was once again able to catch Vinales but this time did not pass him. That was until however, Vinales went wide at turn one and Dovizioso was able to benefit from his mistake. Vinales worked to quickly make up for the lost time and position and a few corners later caught Dovizioso tis time on the left. Further down the field, news came through that Danilo Petrucci (Octo Pramac Racing) retired from his first race aboard the 2017 evolution of the Desmosedici GP.

Just three laps remained and once again as they approached turn one, Dovizioso was able to catch and out-brake Vinales, overtaking him at turn one to again take the lead. Vinales this time was determined not to ease up and was again all over the back of Dovizioso.

On the penultimate lap, lap 19 of 20, when rookie Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) was passing Lorenzo to take 10th from him, Vinales was again able to pass Dovizioso at the front. Desperate to win, and to prove that the results from testing was not just what he was capable, the debutant Yamaha rider pushed hard and his determination helped him to fend off Dovizioso for the remainder of the race.

Vinales wins on his official race debut with Movistar Yamaha

Vinales won his debut race for Movistar Yamaha, his second MotoGP race, as he crossed the line at the Losail International Circuit in first. It was a fantastic achievement for the young 22 year old who dominated throughout winter testing as he was immediately comfortable on his new machinery and with his new team.

Behind him, Dovizioso crossed the line in second claiming 20 points towards the 2017 championship. Completing the podium, Rossi finished the race just behind them in third. Back in parc ferme, it was all smiles as Rossi congratulated is new teammate on his win, shaking his hand to celebrate the victory and double podium for the team.

Marquez finished fourth as the highest placed Honda ahead of his teammate Pedrosa who was fifth. Finishing sixth on his race debut for his new team, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini, Aleix Espargaro collected the best ever result for the team since they joined the MotoGP class; a fantastic result for both him and his team.

Redding the top independent team rider in seventh

British rider Redding was seventh as the highest placed independent team rider, finishing ahead of Miller who collected an impressive ninth position for his team. Behind them, rookie Rins completed the top 10 as he managed to pass rookie rival Folger as they drag raced to the line; Folger finished 11th.

Lorenzo, on his race debut with the factory Ducati team, was 12th as the third highest placed Ducati. He finished ahead of teammates Baz and Barbera, and behind them Abraham collected 15th, and the final point, on his return to the MotoGP class. Just outside the points, Rabat finished 16th. Making their race debut on the new Red Bull Factory KTM Factory Racing machinery, Pol Espargaro and Bradley Smith finished 17th and 18th. British MotoGP rookie, Sam Lowes completed the list of finishers in 19th on his debut with Aprilia Racing Team Gresini.