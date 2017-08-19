Australia 34-54 New Zealand: First-Half rout sees All Blacks inflict heavy defeat in Sydney

New Zealand scored eight tries as the All Blacks dismantled Australia 54-34, in the opening game of The Rugby Championship at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Australia.

A double a-piece from Rieko Ioane and Ryan Crotty led the visitors to scoring six times in a whirlwind first half, with a 34 point lead at half time.

The hosts then scored four unanswered tries after the break to restore a level of pride to the scoreline, but an experimental Australian pack still went down to a heavy loss.

Similar faces, new blood

In an All Black XV that had a similar look to that of the side that drew the Test series with the Lions earlier this summer, the hosts elected to give an opportunity themselves blood a pool of new talent, but also some familiar faces.

Included in Michael Cheikha's line up was veteran Kurtley Beale, who played his first game for the Wallabies since the 2015 World Cup.

After revelations emerged overnight regarding his personal life, Jerome Kaino was sent home from Australia overnight with the flanker was replaced by Liam Squire in the blindside role for New Zealand.

Sonny Bill-Williams, following his red card and subsequent suspension during the Lions series, returned to the fold after an independent panel deemed a warm-up match for Saturday evening's game the fourth game of his ban.