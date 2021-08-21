Highlights: Atlas Femenil 0-0 Pumas Femenil in Liga MX Femenil

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
POINTS SPLIT
Both teams tried to propose in the first half, but the neutrality and possession of the ball prevented the emergence of several dangerous plays.
In the second half, the academy team went all out in attack but were unable to open the scoreboard.
Next matchday Atlas will host Rayadas and Querétaro will visit the Olímpico Universitario to face Pumas UNAM.
It's over!
Final Score: 0-0
86´
¡Substitution!
¡Sustitution!
73´
69´
¡Substitution!
Substitution!
56´
53´
47´
The second half begins!
END OF FIRST HALF!
41´
40´
33´
29´
23´
20´
15´
7´
2´
The match begins!
In a few moments, the match kicks off!
To warm up
Special return to the Jalisco!
Congratulations could not wait
UNAM's lineup is ready
Red and black tricolor!
The leaders of the field!
Remembering the past
This is what the Jalisco field looks like!
Interesting contrast!
The wait is over!
Tune in here Atlas vs Pumas Live Score
What time is Atlas vs Pumas match for Liga MX Women?
Argentina: 14:00 PM
Bolivia: 11:00 AM
Brazil: 14:00 PM
Chile: 11:00 AM
Colombia: 12:00 PM
Ecuador: 12:00 PM
USA (ET): 13:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 PM
Paraguay: 11:00 AM
Peru: 11:00 AM
Uruguay: 14:00 PM
Venezuela: 14:00 PM
Key Player Pumas
Key Player Atlas
Pumas last lineup:
Atlas last lineup:
Lastes Games:
Referees
The worst of the storms
They continue to excite
