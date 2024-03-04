ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Monterrey vs Pumas Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Monterrey vs Pumas match for the Liga MX.
What time is the Monterrey vs Pumas match for Liga MX 2024?
This is the start time of the game Monterrey vs Pumas of March 3rd in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM.
Bolivia: 8:00 PM.
Chile: 9:00 PM.
Colombia: 7:00 PM.
Ecuador: 7:00 PM.
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on ViX.
Mexico: 7:00 PM on ViX, TUDN and Afizzionados.
Paraguay: 9:00 PM.
Peru: 8:00 PM.
Uruguay: 9:00 PM.
Monterrey's last lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Esteban Andrada, Héctor Moreno, Víctor Guzmán, Sebastián Vegas, Érick Aguirre, Omar Govea, Jorge Rodríguez, Germán Berterame, Jordi Cortizo, Sergio Canales and Brandon Vázquez.
Pumas' latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Sebastián Sosa, Nicolás Freire, Arturo Ortiz, Adrián Aldrete, José Galindo, Gustavo Del Prete, Higor Matheus Meritão, Jesús Molina, Juan Ignacio Dinenno, Eduardo Salvio and Diogo.
Pumas players to follow
The next three players are considered key to Pumas' offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against Monterrey. The player César Huerta (# 12) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and strength to score. The next is the player Eduardo Salvio (#10), he plays in the forward position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played against FC Juárez multiple times so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, the 32-year-old goalkeeper, Julio González (# 1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Liga MX, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Sunday.
Pumas in the tournament
The Pumas team started Clausura 2024 of Liga MX (Mexico's first soccer division) well, they are in seventh position in the general table with 4 games won, 3 draws and 2 lost, achieving 15 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 6 places to obtain a ticket to the tournament's postseason and fight for the Clausura championship. Pumas' objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on February 24, 2024 and resulted in a 3-1 victory against Guadalajara at Akron Stadium and thus achieved their fourth victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Monterrey
The next three players are considered key to Monterrey's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score or assist in the match against Pumas. The player Germán Berterame (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Sunday. The next is the Argentine player Jorge Rodríguez (#30), he is another distributor of play on the field that is of utmost importance and is the team's greatest assister in Liga MX. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 33-year-old goalkeeper, Esteban Andrada (# 1), the Argentine goalkeeper is one of the best goalkeepers in the MX League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not receive a goal. on Sunday.
Monterrey in the tournament
Monterrey had a good start in the Clausura 2024 of the Liga MX, they are in second position in the general table after 5 games won, 4 draws and 0 lost, they have 19 points. Monterrey seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win all possible games and they will be the champions. Their last game was on February 28, 2024 and resulted in a 1-1 draw against Tijuana at the Caliente Stadium and in this way they achieved their fourth draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The BBVA Stadium is located in the city of Monterrey, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 53,500 spectators and is the home of the Rayados del Monterrey. It was inaugurated on August 2, 2015 and cost 200 million dollars to build.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2024: Monterrey vs Pumas!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.