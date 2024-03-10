ADVERTISEMENT
This is the start time of the Pachuca vs Querétaro match in several countries:
Argentina: 22 hours Without Transmission
Bolivia: 21 hours Without Transmission
Brazil: 22 hours Without Transmission
Chile: 22 hours without transmission
Colombia: 20 hours without transmission
Ecuador: 20 hours without transmission
US (ET): 20 hours on TUDN, VIX+
Spain: 02 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 19 hours in Azteca, Fox Sports
Paraguay: 22 hours without transmission
Peru: 20 hours without transmission
Uruguay: 22 hours Without Transmission
Venezuela: 21 hours without transmission
Querétaro's last lineup!
This is the last team lineup: Guillermo Allison, Miguel Barbieri, Emanuel Gularte, Pablo Nicolás Ortíz, Omar Mendoza, Federico Lértora, Kevin Escamilla, Jaime Valencia, Pablo Barrera, Nicolás Cordero and Facundo Batista.
Pablo Barrera, player to follow!
The Gallos midfielder seeks to continue being one of the fundamental pieces in the team's offensive generation. Pablo Barrera fulfills the function of connecting the midfield with the forwards and serving them with different goal options. This was one of the top attendees in the previous tournament and he will want to continue showing his high level. What Barrera should focus on is having greater consistency on the field of play and combining better with players like Camilo Sanvezzo for a fearsome offense that maintains a good rhythm throughout the season. The Mexican arrives with 1 assist in 2 games played in this tournament.
How does Querétaro arrive?
Los Gallos arrive after completing the Apertura 2023 outside of the playoffs, the team finished with 19 points after 5 wins, 4 draws and 8 losses in the Liga MX. This was one of the most important factors to seek to carry out a major restructuring within the team and bring important changes. Names such as Emmanuel Gularte, Jordan Sierra, Pablo Barrera, Miguel Barbieri, Camilo Sanvezzo and Fernando Tapia stand out on the roster. Querétaro does not have a great depth of squad, however, it will seek to give the expected results. Currently, the team is in tenth place in the table with 11 points, after 2 wins, 5 draws and 3 losses. An important issue is the possibility of a change of ownership in the team, which is why a complete restructuring is coming. Los Gallos will seek to continue showing improvements after several tournaments with poor results and return to a Liguilla.
Pachuca's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Carlos Moreno, Andrés Micolta, Sergio Barreto, Bryan González, Luis Rodríguez, Alan Bautista, Pedro Pedraza, Érick Sánchez, Salomón Rondón, Oussama Idrissi and Alexei Dominguez.
Erick Sánchez, player to follow!
The Pachuca midfielder returned this season looking to show that he is one of the best players on the team. With this in mind, the Mexican has shown a better level than the previous season and has made himself known as the team's best football generator. Chiquito Sánchez is an important piece of the Tuzos offense and continues to show that he is at a high level and his contribution in the tournament will be fundamental for the aspirations of those from Pachuca in the face of another Liga MX title. At the moment, he has 4 goals and 3 assists in 8 games. Erick Sánchez will have to work more with Jose Eduardo López and Roberto de la Rosa to create a fear offensive.
How does Pachuca get there?
Los Tuzos arrive after completing the Apertura 2023 outside of the Liga MX Play-In, the team finished in eleventh place with 22 points after 5 wins, 7 draws and 5 losses in the Liga MX. This was one of the most important factors for seeking to carry out a major restructuring within the team, reinforcing all areas of the team, mainly the defense. Pachuca has a good squad made up of players like Erick Sánchez, Salomón Rondon, Roberto de la Rosa, Gustavo Cabral, Andrés Micolta, Luis Rodríguez and Javier Eduardo López and this has given the expected results, at the start of this campaign obtaining positive results to place themselves in Liguilla positions and give a better impression than the last tournament. Currently the team is in third place in the table with 19 points, after 6 wins, 1 draw and 3 losses.
Where is the game?
The Hidalgo Stadium located in the city of Pachuca will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue the Clausura 2024 regular season of the Liga MX in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 30,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1993.
